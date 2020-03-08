Sparta backyard growing into Monarch Waystation

Walking through the gate of Zandra Sanborn’s private backyard garden in Sparta feels as though you’re falling down a rabbit hole into Wonderland. Sanborn’s garden is buzzing with activity these days as small shrews, toads and squirrels scurry about the garden floor and bumble bees, hummingbirds and butterflies raised by Sanborn, who slightly resembles Alice, flitter amongst the sweet-smelling flowers.

This year marks the second summer Sanborn has actively been raising monarch butterflies in her backyard garden. So far this year, she and her husband, Brian, have already released six butterflies with more to come; last year she released a total of 10.

As her interest in raising butterflies grew, Sanborn’s husband helped her build an enclosure for her critters made out of wood and a fine mesh screen to keep out any unwanted flies that could potentially kill the butterfly.

It all started when Sanborn discovered she had a green thumb. “I’ve always gardened but when I planted a seed and it actually grew into a delphinium that was nearly six-feet tall, I knew I had the green thumb,” she said.

Sanborn’s garden now grows a variety of milkweed to attract butterflies as well as blazing star, vinnia, salvia, hydrangeas, peonies, flox, delphiniums, hostas, honeysuckle, fruiting trees and everything in between.

“Everything we have growing in our garden is either going to have a flower or a fruit,” she said.

According to Sanborn, the monarch butterfly eggs can be somewhat difficult to find in the garden and it typically only takes three to five days for eggs to hatch. The female monarch will lay one egg on the underside of a single milkweed leaf to ensure each larva has enough food to survive.

“This year, I watched one older female butterfly that must have laid about 30 eggs on one milkweed plant,” Sanborn said. “I stand on my head a lot searching for eggs and caterpillars. You’ll look right at them and not even see them because they camouflage themselves. You never know when you’re going to find them.”

Most of the eggs Sanborn found in her garden this year were attached to a tropical milkweed plant she had ordered from a nursery in Minnesota. She explained that there will be about five separate batches of butterflies that will lay eggs each year.

When she does find an egg, Sanborn will collect the entire leaf and place it in water inside the enclosure in her backyard along with additional leaves to keep the larva fed.

The top of the egg will begin to darken as the larva begins to get ready to emerge as a caterpillar. As the caterpillars grow so do their appetites; Sanborn replenishes their milkweed supply several times each day and keeps the enclosure clean.

Eventually, when they are about an inch long, the caterpillars crawl up to the top of the enclosure where they prepare to pupate into a chrysalis. They attach themselves to the top of the enclosure with silken thread and form a “J” before shedding their skin, which is a very quick process.

Sanborn currently has over 20 chrysalises hanging from the top of the enclosure with several more caterpillars yet to pupate.

The pupa must hang for the butterfly to form properly. The adult will emerge between 10 to 14 days and as it begins to emerge a second time, the adult wings will be visible through the pupa covering.

“It is truly incredible to watch,” Sanborn said. “You can just get lost in it and you become attached to them.”

Once it emerges, the butterfly is crumbled up and will hang upside down, needing time to inflate its wings as well as dry them.

According to Sanborn, it is best to release the butterflies on a warm, sunny day near flowers. If it is too cold, the butterflies often won’t take flight.

As her love of preserving monarch butterflies grows, Sanborn is currently working to become an official Monarch Waystation and have her monarch habitat certified by Monarch Watch.

Each fall, monarch butterflies migrate from the United States and Canada to central Mexico where they can wait out the winter conditions until they can complete a return flight in the spring. The monarch migration however is being threatened by a loss of habitat at overwintering grounds and throughout breeding areas.

Monarch Waystations are places that provide resources necessary for monarchs to produce successive generations and sustain their migration. Milkweeds and nectar sources are declining due to development and the widespread use of herbicides in croplands and roadsides.

To offset the loss of milkweed and nectar sources, enthusiasts like Sanborn are creating, conserving and protecting monarch butterfly habitats in home gardens, school gardens, community gardens, zoos, nature centers and along roadsides.

“It’s not just about the butterflies, it’s about preserving the species, the plants as well as the environment by eliminating the use of insecticides and other harsh chemicals in these small gardens,” Sanborn said. “No effort is too small to have a positive impact.”