Sparta B&G club works behind the scenes to help members in need

The Boys & Girls Club of Sparta closed its doors in mid-March, when Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers ordered the shutdown of all state public and private schools due to growing concerns of the nation’s COVID-19 outbreak.

While members will not be allowed back until the state’s Safer At Home order is lifted, employees have been working behind the scenes at the club to help its families.

Those efforts paid dividends over the past two weeks, as the club began handing out food to members’ families.

The project, held in conjunction with the Hunger Task Force in La Crosse, kicked off last week, when the club provided fresh fruits and vegetables to more than 70 members and their families.

“We’ve been looking for an outlet to feed our kids at the club,” said Executive Director Jen Simunich.

That opportunity came recently, when Resource Development Director Ryan Cornett reached out to an old friend – Hunger Task Force Executive Director Shelly Fortner.

Cornett was attending a United Way meeting when he ran into Fortner.

“Her and I knew each other from a past life. I reached out to her and she gave me the paperwork,” he offered.

The project started with a bang last week, when the club received an unexpected delivery of food from the Hunger Task Force on Monday.

The club sent out an email to its families and Cornett and Program Director Kristina Oesterle packaged the foot and handed it out to families as they waited in their vehicles in front of the club a day later.

“They make the process real easy. They drive it to Coulee Cap (in Sparta) and we pick it up,” said Cornett.

Oesterle said the Hunger Task Force provides healthy food, including raspberries, blueberries, mangos, carrots, peppers, tomatoes and green onions.

In addition, the Sparta Police Department donated stuffed animals for the younger members of the club.

She said the club gave away 15 to 20 bags of food last week, and about the same amount this week.

“They’re very thankful. They are glad we reached out,” said Oesterle of the families who received food.

“The kids were excited to see Kristina, and we were excited to see them,” added Cornett.

Later in the week, Cornett said club employees called the families of every member to inform of them program.

“People are very grateful,” he added.

Oesterle added a new twist this week, making up art bags that children and families can use for activities.

Cornett said the club will continue the program for as long as its needed and possibly longer.

“Even when things get back to normal – we still want to do it,” he offered.

“We’re open to anything, really, and the Hunger Task Force is very flexible as well. It’s nice to have a partnership because it’s easier to work together,” added Cornett. “We’ll continue to look at this as an option – it kind of fell into our laps.”

Club families both past and present are included in the program.

Food will be distributed at the club every Tuesday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Those taking advantage of the program should call 608-269-2582 when they arrive at the club and club employees will deliver it to their vehicles.

Families who are unable to go to the club to pick up food can have it delivered by sending a email to info@bgcofsparta.org with an address and a good time for delivery.