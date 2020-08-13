Sparta Big Fish Derby continues

Over 450 rainbow trout were released into the La Crosse River at Sparta's Evans-Bosshard Park on June 8, of which 100 were tagged as part of the Sparta Chamber’s summer-long fishing derby.

The trout, which were raised by Herold Trout Farm out of Stoddard, were released as part of a cooperative effort between the City of Sparta, the Sparta Area Chamber of Commerce, BikeSparta (Sparta’s Tourism Council), Southwest ITBEC and the Sparta Rotary Club.

The Sparta area boasts 29 miles of Class I fishing streams, more than 13 miles of public stream easements and 3.5 miles of stream bank and fish habitat improvements. In an effort to celebrate Sparta's fishing habitat, the Sparta Chamber decided to host the summer-long fishing derby.

“It’s been fun hearing all of the stories,” said Executive Director Heidi Prestwood, adding there have been about 15 trout caught since they were first dumped into the river.

Many of the rainbow trout planted in Sparta are tagged with "BikeSparta," a tag number and the Chamber's phone number. Any angler who catches a tagged trout can be entered into a drawing for a share of $500 in cash and prizes by contacting the chamber office with the tag number, their contact information and where they caught the fish.

The Chamber has also created a Bike and Fish the Elroy Sparta Trail Map that shows where the trail intersects with fishing streams. Call (608) 269-4123 or stop by the chamber at 111 Milwaukee Street for a free copy of the map.

An annual residential fishing license can be purchased at dnr.wisconsin.gov for $20 and an inland trout stamp is an additional $10.

“Then you can go fish anywhere in the whole state,” Prestwood said, adding that most of the trout that have been caught have been between Evans Bosshard Park and Amundson Park, while one was caught in Bangor.

The Chamber would love to receive pictures of the caught tagged trout, which could be posted on the Chamber's Facebook page. Anglers can either choose to keep the fish or release them, whatever is preferred.

The final day of the Sparta Big Fish Derby will be on Tuesday, Sept. 8 before Chamber staff draw for prizes.

The Chamber will be hosting a Military Appreciation Concert featuring The Pat Watters Band on Aug. 26 at 7 p.m. in Evans Bosshard Park. There will be a Community Bike Day celebrating military families on Aug. 29 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Also, on Aug. 29, there will be a Bike Rodeo in collaboration with Sparta Kiwanis Club at the Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home as well as a “Stuff the Bus” at Park Bank with donations going for area students.

For more information about fishing and other outdoor activities visit the Chamber’s website at www.bikesparta.us.