Sparta Butterfest kicks off weekend of virtual fun

Sparta Butterfest 2020 would have kicked off this week with an array of fun activities for fest-goers. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the board of directors announced on April 28 that the event had been canceled with the main priority being the health and safety of each and every one of the volunteers and festers.

In spite of the event’s cancellation, organizers were determined to bring a little joy to the community during these hard times and have planned to host a whole slew of fun, virtual events throughout the week.

The fun began on Sunday with the organization's first ever Medallion Hunt. Clues were announced on the event’s Facebook page until the medallion was found; the winner received a $100 cash prize.

Thursday through Sunday, buttons will be hidden in locations around Sparta. Again, clues will be posted on the event’s Facebook page and participants are asked to maintain social distancing standards while searching.

A virtual parade has been planned for Sunday. Participants will be decorating houses in the “Butterfest theme,” which includes dairy-themed elements such as cows, butter churns and so on.

Individuals interested in participating will need to turn in a picture, along with their address by 12 p.m. on Saturday, June 13. A parade route will be posted on the Sparta Butterfest Facebook page on Sunday.

All photos submitted of decorated houses will be uploaded into the 2020 Parade Album online. Festers are asked to visit the album and vote for their favorites.

First place will receive a $100 cash prize, second place will receive a $50 gift card and third place will receive a $25 gift card. Winners will be determined by the most “likes” as of 1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 16.

Entry forms for the parade can be found online at http://www.spartabutterfest.com/Virtual-Parade.php.

This year's Bike Decorating Contest will also take place virtually. Participants are asked to decorate their bike and submit a photo using the form online at http://www.spartabutterfest.com/virtualbike-decorating-contest.php.

Photos need to be submitted by June 13 at 4 p.m. The theme for this year's Bike Decorating Contest will be Red, White and Blue and the contest is open to any child up to 14 years old.

An album of the photos will be posted on the Deke Slayton Space and Bicycle Museum’s Facebook page on Sunday and will be shared to the Butterfest page.

The winner, as determined by the most Facebook likes, will be announced on the Deke Slayton Space and Bicycle Museum page at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, June 17. The winner will receive a Deke Slayton Museum t-shirt.

Throughout the weekend, be sure to check Sparta Butterfest’s Facebook page to learn about the event’s past and present with Fest Fun Facts and see Butterfest pictures from the event’s photo challenge.

Each day, organizers will be posting a photo challenge to the Facebook page, asking festers to use #Butterfest20 when posting their pictures on social media. Following fest weekend, organizers will create an album of all the photos and a grand prize winner will receive a gift card to Fast Eddies.

For additional information on all of the Butterfest events, visit the website at http://www.spartabutterfest.com.