Sparta Butterfest week begins

The 35th Annual Sparta Butterfest festivities will begin on Thursday when the A&P Carnival opens at 5 p.m. followed by the Corporate Sponsors Reception in the Fest Tent at 5:30 p.m.

Fest Tent entertainment will start on Thursday night at 7 p.m. with a performance from Larry and the Drifters. The Pat Watters Band will perform Friday night beginning at 8 p.m., High Mileage performs Saturday night at 8 p.m. and The Dweebs will close out the weekend on Sunday with a performance from 4 to 8 p.m.

Thursday night will be military night; all active duty military will be given free admission into the Fest Tent with their military ID.

Food vendors will be opening in the early evening on Thursday, mid-day on Friday and throughout the day on Saturday and Sunday.

One big event throughout Butterfest weekend is the softball tournament, which gets underway Friday. Teams from all over Wisconsin compete in the annual tournament that runs all weekend long.

Spectators can catch the games Friday through Sunday at Memorial Field. Hours vary based on game schedules; for more information contact Sparta Park and Rec at (608) 269-6322.

On Friday, Quilt Show registration will begin at 3 p.m. at the Barney Center right next to the Butterfest grounds. The show, which is free to enter, features unique quilts and will be open on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 12 to 4 p.m.

The Arts/Crafts/Flea Market will open on Friday at 4 p.m. and will be open both Saturday and Sunday throughout the day.

Bingo will be sponsored by the past Lady Butterfests on Friday from 4 to 8 p.m., Saturday from 2 to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 3 to 5 p.m. in a tent near the food vendors at the festival grounds.

On Saturday, there will be a Pancake and Sausage Breakfast from 7 to 10 a.m. at the cheese curd concession stand.

The 3 Person Gold Tourney begins at 9 a.m. at the River Run Golf Course in Sparta.

Registration for the Poker Run will begin at 9 a.m. There will be four stops at the Stockyard in Coon Valley, Wooden Nickel in Ferryville, Gasser’s in Viroqua, Leon Country Tavern in Leon and the run will end at the Butterfest grounds where the best poker hand prize will be handed out no later than 5 p.m.

The Fest Tent opens at noon on Saturday with entertainment from Mike Harris DJ Service. There will be DJ Trivia in the tent from 1 to 3 p.m.

Area firefighters will compete in the annual water fights beginning at 1 p.m. on Saturday behind the Golf and Park Department building off of Montgomery Street. Registration begins at 12 p.m.

Other events on Saturday include a Cow Milking Contest at 1 p.m. near the food vendors, free kids crafts from 2 to 4 p.m., a cornhole beanbag tournament at 2 p.m. in the Fest Tent, a quilting demonstration at 2 p.m. at the Barney Center and a kids’ bike decorating contest from 2 to 5 p.m.

The annual Car Show will take place on Saturday as well from 12 to 4 p.m. east of the Fest Tent. There will be a collection for the local food pantry in conjunction with the show as well.

Five trophies will be awarded for cars that are picked by Butterfest Royalty including Miss Sparta’s favorite, Festmaster’s Favorite, Lady Butterfest’s Favorite and People’s Choice.

Butterfest weekend comes to a close on Sunday with the Butterfest Parade beginning at 12:30 p.m. in downtown Sparta along Montgomery Street then east to the Fest grounds.

On Sunday, the carnival will be closing at 8 p.m., the Fest Tent will be open from 12 to 8 p.m. and the flea market will be closing at 6 p.m. Food vendors will still be available throughout the day on Sunday.