Sparta car crash leads to minor injuries

On August 15, at approximately 6:45 p.m., the Sparta Police Department responded to a reported crash with injuries on Montgomery Street at Rusk Ave.

David R. Turner, 63, of Tomah was driving a 2006 Pontiac Torrent westbound on Hwy 21 when he suffered an unknown medical issue, causing him to lose consciousness and accelerate through the intersection.

Turner crossed a concrete median strip and struck a power pole, causing downed power lines and severe damage to the pole.

Witnesses reported a small fire that started under the hood of the vehicle and several bystanders helped remove the occupants of the vehicle. The fire did not spread.

The vehicle’s front and side airbags were deployed. Two children, 2 and 4-years-old, were secured in car seats in the backseat and received only minor abrasions from the car seat straps.

Turner was transported to the hospital by ambulance with non-life threatening injuries.

The Sparta PD were assisted by the Sparta Area Fire Protection District, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Sparta Area Ambulance, Xcel Energy, the Monroe County Communications Center and several witnesses who helped immediately after the crash.