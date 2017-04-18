Sparta chamber announces Concert in the Park series

It wouldn’t be summertime in Sparta without the Wednesday night concert series in Evans-Bosshard Park.

Beginning May 31, each week will bring a different local artist or band for the community to enjoy at no charge.

“It’s all part of that community gathering feeling,” said Sparta Area Chamber of Commerce CEO Tim Hyma. “You get to hang out with your friends and enjoy some free music and the summer weather. It’s just a nice, relaxed atmosphere.”

The chamber has organized the event for over a decade, and since the construction of the band shell, attendance has taken off.

“I think last year we averaged 300 to 400 people each week,” Hyma said.

Even so, there’s still more than enough room for newcomers’ lawn chairs and picnic blankets at the six-acre park where the La Crosse River and Beaver Creek meet.

Additionally, a different local nonprofit will provide concessions, giving concert-goers a chance to support their community.

Each week, the Sparta Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors collect donations during intermission, serving as the primary source of funding (along with corporate sponsorships) for the concert series.

“Without those donations during the intermissions, it wouldn’t continue,” Hyma said. “So they play a very important role in getting the funding to pay for the bands.”

Hyma says that the Concert in the Park series is just one of many events happening this summer, which can be viewed at www.bikesparta.org.

“It all fits right in with our mission statement of unifying the community,” he said.

Concert in the Park 2017 Lineup

May 31: Sparta High School Vocal Jazz, SHE & Jazz Band

June 7: Carlos Danger/Pat Clark

June 14: Country Knights

June 21: Legends & Outlaws

June 28: Hillbilly Fever

July 5: Laurel Brandt

July 12: Gary & Ridgeland Dutchmen

July 19: Dana Tock & Company

July 26: I-90 West

August 2: Merry Weathers

August 9: Leather & Lace

August 16: Wally Tranberg

August 23: The Executives

August 30: Pat Watters Band