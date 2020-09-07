Sparta Chamber concerts to move ahead

The Sparta Area Chamber of Commerce has announced it will move forward with the 2020 Summer Concerts in the Park series. In response to the current COVID19 pandemic, there will be some recommendations for concert goers to be aware of. Originally slated to begin on Wednesday, May 29, the series’ first concert of the summer is now scheduled to begin on Wednesday, July 15.

Please note our new guidelines are as follows: there will be a grid system outlined in the park grass to help adhere to social distancing guidelines. With that, seating will be limited in the park itself. The concert will be projected onto a screen at the park for those who wish to attend but are not comfortable sitting near others. Also, the concert can be viewed live via the Chamber’s Facebook page.

There will be one point of entrance where Chamber staff will be available for a face mask purchase, for those who choose to wear one. There will be no concessions offered; carry-in will be welcomed. Park benches will not be available - audience members should plan to bring their own chairs or blankets. There will be one point of exit. Hand washing stations will be available separate from the open door restrooms.

The Chamber will be using the Covid Compass for concert dates. it will be watching for changes in the Compass and upon those changes determine if a concert would be appropriate on that evening. Please watch the Chamber’s website, www.bikesparta.us, and its Facebook page for updates.

Wednesday, July 15 will feature Shufflin’ Duprees, who are known for their contemporary blend of Blues, R&B, Rock and Soul. Concerts take place in the Kiwanis Bandshell at Evans-Bosshard Park and are free to the public. Concerts begin at 7 p.m. and are planned for each Wednesday evening through August. A complete schedule of summer concerts is available on the Chamber’s website, www.bikesparta.us.

Please be patient with us as we navigate this fluid situation.