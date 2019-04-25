Sparta Chamber to host Discover Wisconsin premier

The Sparta Area Chamber of Commerce and BikeSparta Tourism Council will host a premier party to celebrate the release of Discover Wisconsin’s Sparta episode - More to Explore, on Wednesday, May 1, 6 p.m. at Jake’s Northwoods Restaurant, 1132 Angelo Road, in Sparta.

The event will begin at 6 p.m. with a social time featuring complementary food sponsored by Sparta Festivals Inc, FAST Corp, the Rotary Club of Sparta, the Monroe County Local History Room, the Sparta Downtown Cooperative, and the Sparta Area Chamber of Commerce.

At 6:30 p.m. attendees will get a preview of summer tourism in Sparta, including upcoming Butterfest, biking, and museum events. Discover Wisconsin personalities will be on hand to introduce and review the Sparta DW episode, which will air locally on WXOW Channel 19 on Sunday, May 4 at 5 p.m.

The public is invited to attend the premier party. Admission is free to those that register in advance by calling the Chamber office (269-4123). Guests who have not registered will be asked to make a small donation at the door.

Films crews from Discover Wisconsin have visited Sparta several times over 13 months to produce a show that reflects many of Sparta’s attractions, including trout fishing, Butterfest, holiday parade, snowmobiling, covered bridges, biking, Kriskindlemarkt, ice fishing, and much more.