Sparta Chamber to resurrect Sparta Quest Winter Fest

While cleaning at the Sparta Area Chamber of Commerce office, Executive Director Heidi Prestwood came across little gold medallions that read Sparta Quest Winter Fest with a dog sled team on the front of them.

She brought the medallions to the tourism council inquiring if any of the current members knew what they were from. She wasn’t able to get much information until she made a phone call to Steve Peterson.

Peterson told her that the event was originally started in the late 1990s as a qualifying race for the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, which is held in Alaska.

“Teams came from Canada, Maine and Minnesota, running over the golf course and through the Butterfest grounds,” Prestwood said. “But it only lasted a couple of years because Wisconsin weather wasn’t conducive to sled dog racing.”

After a lot of discussion, Prestwood and the Chamber decided to resurrect the event, which will be held this month on Friday, January 29 and Saturday, January 30 in partnership with the City of Sparta, Whitetail Ridge Ski Area at Fort McCoy and Sparta Parks and Recreation.

“We have got a lot going on in those 24 hours,” Prestwood said.

The festivities will start at 8 p.m. on Thursday, January 28 with a moonlit snowshoe hike at Whitetail Ride.

On Jan. 29 at 4 p.m. there will be an opening ceremony. The 181st Infantry Brigade will run from Fort McCoy to the Butterfest Grounds with a torch to light the bonfire and officially kick off Winter Fest.

Fort McCoy has consented to bring in blocks of snow for a snow sculpting contest, which will begin at 4 p.m. on Jan. 29 and will run through Jan. 30 at 4 p.m. No power tools will be permitted.

A Kids Fat Tire Bike Race will begin at 4:45 p.m. with a wooden nickel giveaway. The course has been reduced in size from the adult race that will take place on Jan. 30.

The bike race will be followed by freestyle Frosty the Snowman build at 6 p.m. If there is no snow, there will be a snow graffiti contest instead.

“The snow graffiti is to play off of Fall Fest to bring in different things we’ve had already into this event to keep it going,” Prestwood said.

An adult snowshoe race will start at 6 p.m. If there is no snow, a hike/run will take its place followed by the Hope Floats Lantern Lighting at 7:45 p.m.

“We will light them and set them off in hopes of a good 2021 or in memory of someone that was lost, things like that,” Prestwood said. “People can do it for whatever they want. I just want to see the lanterns light up the sky.”

Attendees will be able to enjoy a beer garden at the event as well as several booths for concessions including hot pretzels, hot dogs, beer cheese soup, hot cocoa and more. The beer garden will be open on Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 1 to 6 p.m.

Saturday’s activities begin at 8 a.m. with the Junior Jack Breakfast, which is a play-off of the Lumberjack Breakfast at the Eagle’s Club. Attendees can savor sausage, pancakes as well as biscuits and gravy with a beverage for $5.

Sparta Parks & Rec will be hosting a kickball tournament at the baseball diamonds in Memorial Park starting at 10 a.m. on Jan. 30; 10 a.m. also starts an archery shoot along Osborne Dr hosted by Genesis Archery and Mathews Archery, Inc.

Perpendicular to the archery shoot, several vendors will hold a Fur Trading Rendezvous on both Friday and Saturday.

At 11 a.m. on Jan. 30 the adult Fat Tire Bike Race will begin with a staggered start. People will need to pick how many laps/how far they would like to ride.

“Everything will be free except for the races,” Prestwood added. “The races people will be asked to pay for, otherwise it’s a totally free event.”

Participants can pre-register for the races on the Chamber’s Facebook page.

Also at 11 a.m., a vintage snowmobile show will start at the grounds. “There’s already been a lot of buzz about that,” Prestwood said.

The Cashton Snowblazers, Sparta Trailblazers as well as a collector in Tomah have all been slated to show sleds at the show. Attendees can vote for their favorites, which will receive a People’s Choice Award for the greatest number of votes.

There will also be a poker run on Saturday. Registration will begin in the park at 10 a.m. where participants will receive their cards to be stamped at local businesses with the drawing at 3:30 p.m.

On Saturday, starting at 1 p.m. there will be snow tube races held at Whitetail Ridge followed by snow ski races at 3 p.m.

Throughout the event, attendees can either keep warm around the bonfire or enter a warming area equipped with indoor restrooms. The Chamber will also have fresh popcorn available along with new Sparta merchandise.

The snow sculpture judging will be held at 5 p.m. along with all of the other award announcements on Saturday followed by closing ceremonies at 6 p.m.

“I’m already dreading our closing ceremonies because this event is going to be so much fun,” Prestwood said. “I was really focused on keeping most everything on the Butterfest grounds, within walking distance. It’s such a beautiful park and more people should be using it and I feel like this is one of those ways.”