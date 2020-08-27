Sparta Chamber sought public’s creative side

Earlier this summer, the Sparta Area Chamber of Commerce began an exciting contest seeking original designs for a new Sparta patch/sticker. The chamber received a good response and has now narrowed the competition down to four finalists from all of the entries.

Each of the designs needed to incorporate bicycling into its theme, include Ben Bikin’ somehow as well as the Sparta Spartans’ colors and “Sparta, WI” in order to be considered.

By submitting a design, entrants gave the chamber the right to own the design, which will be used for promotional and marketing materials.

Now that the chamber has come up with four finalists, it is seeking the public’s help in choosing the winner.

In order to vote for your favorite design, visit the chamber’s Facebook page and simply “like” the image you think should win. The image with the most likes by Aug. 28 will be declared the winner.

The winner of the design contest will receive a free patch, a gift certificate to KEPS and the honor of knowing their art will be displayed all over the country.

The patches will also be sold or given away during chamber business hours and various chamber events.