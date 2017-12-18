Sparta City Council, county board to address nursing home issue Wed.

Both the Sparta City Council and the Monroe County Board will be taking action on the county's proposed nuring facility when the bodies meet separately in Sparta Wednesday, Dec. 20.

Sparta aldermen will vote on a water agreement with the county, clearing the way for the new estimated $16 million elder care complex to go up north of Sparta on county-owned land off Cty. Hwy. B.

The county has a water agreement with the city to provide water to Rolling Hills but it needed to be rivised to include the proposed new facility. Sparta's Public Works Board signed off on the new agreement last week but it requires council approval before it's official.

Still, the study concluded that water pressure to the facility would be marginal unless the county installed a new booster station at a cost of $500,000.

At the same time as that meeting, the county board will be in session across the street voting on a funding plan for the new facility.

The Monroe County Board last month heard a plan for financing new $16 million nursing home that would add about $1.1 million in annual debt service payments to the county budget for the next 20 years.

However, the new facility is expected to draw more revenue and increase efficiency, wiping out levied operational costs and lowering the overall levy contribution to the nursing home.

The county's financial advisor, Bradley Viegut of Robert W. Baird & Co., presented the financing plan, which tentatively includes a $9.5 million bond issue in March 2018 and another $6.5 million bond issue in January 2019.

Under Viegut's plan, the debt is set to retire in 2038 after the county has paid $5.7 million in interest.

Viegut projected interest rates of 3.29% on the $9.5 million bond, which has a 20 year term, and 2.44% for the $6.5 million bond, which would be paid off in 10 years.

Viegut said he could have the first financing awarded as early as the Jan. 24 county board meeting.

Rolling Hills Nursing Home administrator Linda Anderson said the new facility should nearly eliminate the operational deficit due to a more efficient layout and building along with a wider mix of services allowing for a better revenue stream.

However, she was carful to point out that the nearly $1.1 million annual debt service will be on the levy for the next 20 years, although it will be more than $300,000 less than what taxpayers are paying to support the current facility. Once the debt is paid off, the new facility should be at around break-even.

Anderson has urged an aggressive timeline on the project due to the present facility's crumbling infrastructure, which would take around $3.1 million in plumbing repairs alone and with an overall remodel estimated to cost $22.5 million.

While the city council is likely to approve the water agreement, the Sparta building site is not set in stone. Tomah City Administrator Roger Gorius has said Tomah Memorial Hospital has 10 acres of land near its new hospital site it is willing to offer the county. The site already has adequate infrastructure and much of the site work has been completed, Gorius told the nursing home building advisory committee.

However, there has been no comprehinive study of the site to see if constructing the facility there would actually save the county money.

The Monroe County Board meets at 6 p.m. in the assembly room of the courthouse, while the Sparta City Council meets at City Hall at 6:30 p.m.