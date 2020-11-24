Sparta City Hall closes for in-person business

With COVID-19 cases surging in Monroe County, City of Sparta officials have decided to close city hall for in-person business.

“The city has been monitoring and working closely with the Monroe County Health Department as well as following advice from the Centers for Disease Control regarding the Coronavirus,” it said in a press release. “Out of respect for the overall health of both the community and our employees, we have modified public hours for our facilities.”

Beginning today (Tuesday) and until further notice, city hall will be closed to the public. However, city offices will be available over the phone by calling 269-4340.

Residents can still make utility or other payments by mailing or placing payments in the drop box located off the South Court Street entrance or by using the online payment portals found on the City of Sparta website: www.spartawisconsin.org.

The police department lobby also will be closed to the public.

Those needing to contact the parks & recreation department should call 269-6322 for more information or visit the city’s website.

Municipal Court can be contacted at 269-4380 ext. 237. For any court appearance postponements, notices will be sent by mail when new court dates have been determined. Municipal Court payments can be dropped off at the city hall drop box or mailed to 201 W. Oak St., Sparta.

City officials said they intend to maintain all essential services critical to the function of the city. Employees will continue with their normal daily responsibilities and will remain available by phone or email. Individual Department contact information may be found on the city’s website.

The city’s decision to close city hall to public access comes on the heels of Monroe County limiting access to its government offices. The county allowing access to residents seeking essential services only.

Monroe County has seen a spike in COVID-19 cases in November and the Monroe County Health Department has been so inundated it has reached a point where it isn’t able to keep up with notifying people who have tested positive, much less follow up with contact tracing in a timely manner.

According to MCHD Director Sharon Nelson, as of Nov. 17, Monroe County had 802 confirmed COVID-19 cases this month, while there were 701 cases in the entire month of October, and 587 cases combined from March to September.