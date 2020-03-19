Sparta City Hall, police lobby close to public

In an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus, the City of Sparta has closed city hall to the public and shutting off access to the Sparta Police Station lobby.

Both measures began today (Thursday) and will remain in effect until further notice. The one exception is absentee voting, which will still be conducted in the city hall lobby.

The city asks that all residents needing to make utility or other payments to mail them or place them in the drop box located off the South Court Street entrance or use the online payment portals found on the City of Sparta website, www.spartawisconsin.org.

All parks and recreations facilities are also closed as is the Sparta Free Library.

While the police department lobby is closed to the public, visitors can use the call button on the front of the building to contact staff.

Lt. Booker Ferguson said the department is trying to minimize unnecessary contact with the public in order to ensure officers aren’t exposed to the COVID virus. He said the department’s website has been enhanced so people can file a police report online that will be reviewed by an officer and responded to accordingly. Officers will be conducting as much business as possible by phone.

Ferguson also said that police will be doing more business checks in light of restaurants and bars being closed. But he encourages business owners to make sure their buildings are secured and suggests they check them regularly themselves.

Officers also are cutting back on responding to medical calls to avoid possible exposure to the virus.

Ferguson said the police department is short staffed as it is and if an officer is forced to self-quarantine due to exposure to the virus, it would add stress to the remaining force.

He said the department has a request into emergency management government for additional masks and other personal protective equipment.

“It’s obviously uncharted territory for everyone and we’re doing the best that we can for a 24/7 agency like us,” said Ferguson. “Keeping our officers well and limiting the potential to exposure is kind of our number-one thing so that we continue to provide service.”

The municipal court also has several changes. Tickets for the remainder of March and April will be handled telephonically. Call the municipal court at 608-269-4380 ext. 237 or visit the website for more information.

Citations that have been written for April and May for initial appearances will remain as open cases. For any postponements, notices will be sent by mail when new court dates have been determined. Municipal Court payments can be made via the City Hall drop box or by mail at 201 W. Oak St., Sparta.

“At this time, our intention is to maintain all essential services critical to the function of the city,” said Sparta Mayor Kristen Gust. “Employees will continue with their normal daily responsibilities and will remain available by phone or email.”

Gust encourages people to visit the city’s website for updates and to conduct business. Individual department contact information can be found on the website.