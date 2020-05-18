Sparta City Hall to reopen

Just one week after the Sparta City Council shot down a resolution urging an expedited reopening of businesses in contradiction to Gov. Evers’ Safer at Home order, the Wisconsin Supreme Court did it anyway.

The high court struck down Evers’ order last Wednesday, allowing businesses around Wisconsin to reopen immediately.

The court ruling also left the City of Sparta scrambling to rework its own way of doing business. Co-City Administrator Todd Fanning said the city will be following recommendations from the Monroe County Health Department for safe practices in its facilities.

The city plans to begin opening its buildings next week. City Hall be open to the public May 26 but access to the building will be limited to the South Court Street entrance. People visiting City Hall will be asked to follow social distancing guidelines and the facility will be sanitized regularly.

Fanning is encouraging resident to continue using the drop box and making online payments to limit foot traffic at City Hall.

“There’s really no reason to come to City Hall to pay for things anymore,” he said. “You can do everything through the mail and we’ll send back receipts.”

Beginning June 1, city meetings will once again be held in the council chambers with the public able to attend. Those attending the meetings also will be asked to adhere to social distancing guidelines and the city asks people who are sick to not attend.

The Parks and Recreation Department along with the Park Board will be releasing plans for summer programs, parks and the pool and will post new information as it becomes available.

As far as Sparta businesses reopening, the city encourages establishment to follow all recommendations and guidelines from both the Monroe County Health Department and WEDC Safe Business Guidelines.