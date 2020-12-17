Sparta Council addresses increasing truancy problem in virtual classes

The Sparta City Council voted 7-1 Wednesday to amend its truancy ordinance in an effort to curb what is apparently an increasing problem of student absenteeism in virtual classes in the Sparta School District.

“It is an enormous issue,” said Sparta Police Chief Emilee Nottestad. “We have an extremely high rate of students that just aren’t showing up for any classes. They’re not logging in; they’re not turning in any assignments. They’re nowhere to be found in the virtual learning environment.”

Alderman Jim Church said the wording in the city’s truancy ordinance didn’t cover virtual learning for students attending school online. The ordinance was written to help enforce the physical presence of students in brick and mortar classrooms.

The city’s municipal court is the venue where truancy is addressed, but according to City Attorney Dan Hellman, Sparta Municipal Judge Mark Magnus has indicated the way truancy is defined in the ordinance doesn’t reflect the reality of a virtual classroom.

“Judge Magnus indicated without the ordinance he will not field those cases unless the ordinance is changed,” said Hellman.

Magnus has the authority to impose monetary forfeitures on the parents of habitually truant students but Hellman said an appearance before Magnus and a verbal warning from the magistrate are usually enough to get through to those kids.

Nottestad said the school resource officer, a city officer who works in the schools, has been going from home to home to try to get students to comply with attendance policies but some are just refusing to do it.

“I don’t know how you’re going to enforce this or why you would want to,” said Alderman Bruce Humphrey, noting that mass inoculation against COVID-19 is on the horizon, allowing for in-school classes to resume in the near future. “Everybody’s going to be vaccinated in this country in a few months. I don’t know why we’re doing this.”

“Mr. Humphrey, if you can tell me when we’re going back to on-site, full-time learning I’d love to hear that date but until then we need this,” responded Church. He added that the school district has no punitive way of enforcing truancy policies so it relies on the city to enforce them through the ordinance.

Alderman Norm Stanek said the school does have a way of disciplining students for not attending classes. “If they don’t go to school, they don’t pass to the next grade,” he said.

According to Nottestad, that isn’t in the best interest of the student, whose ultimate success is the long-term goal. She said citations get their attention and can be a tool to get habitual students student back on track, while not allowing them to advance with their peers can frustrate them, placing them at risk for dropping out.

“(A citation) is an intervention that doesn’t have a life-long impact on them and can possibly change the outcome for them,” she said. “Our goal is their success at the end of the school year. However we need to get to them is different for every kid but it’s just another tool in our tool box.”

It also was pointed out that virtual schools are going to remain an option for education as schools move beyond the COVID era, so a revision to the truancy ordinance reflecting that reality is still necessary.

Humphrey was the sole alderman voting against revising the ordinance.

In other business, the council voted unanimously to enter into a contract with Enterprise Fleet to lease city vehicles instead of buying them every few years.

The city plans to replace 15 vehicles in 2021, selling them off and replacing them with leased vehicles.

According to Ben Walljasper, the Enterprise representative dealing with the city, the city will realize an estimated $112,000 on the sale of those vehicles, creating a surplus of $42,000 in the 2021 budget after leasing new vehicles from Enterprise.

The city will then pay $99,000 a year in subsequent years to continue leasing the vehicles until they are sold within three to five years.

Co-City Administrator/Treasurer Mark Sund said since the vehicles are new and under warranty, over the next five years the city is projected to save $300,000 in vehicle expenditures, including maintenance and fuel costs. He added those savings increase to $400,000 over 10 years.

Alderman Kevin Riley, chairman of the finance committee, assured the council the deal is a positive for the city.