Sparta council approves 'Click and Collect' ordinance

Sparta Mayor Kristen Gust's tie-breaking vote last Wednesday helped pass a new ordinance regulating online ordering and curbside pickup of alcoholic beverages within the city.

Currently, in the City of Sparta, only Walmart offers online ordering of groceries, which includes purchasing alcohol. The ordinance, which came out of the Public Safety Committee, requires establishments that offer the service to acquire a permit and file an operation plan that ensures underage and intoxicated customers don't pick up alcohol.

Alderman Jim Church, who chairs the Public Safety Committee, said City Attorney Jim Hellman drafted the ordinance, using ordinances from other cities that have already written regulations on what are called "Click and Collect" operations.

Aldermen as well as the Public Safety Committee were split over changes proposed for the draft ordinance, including striking the requirement that the person who makes the order is the person who has to pick it up. The person who does pick it up still has to produce an ID showing they are of age if alcohol is included in the order.

The proposals also changed the time window for picking up the items from four hours to three hours to align with Walmart's policy, and changed the pickup time from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. to 7 a.m.-9 a.m. to conform to state law.

The Public Safety Committee failed to approve the ordinance on a 2-2 vote and sent it to the full city council for debate.

At the council meeting, Alderman Kevin Brueggeman, who voted against the ordinance in committee, said he felt Walmart was dictating its policy to the city. He also argued that the person who orders the alcohol should be the one to pick it up to ensure alcohol isn't being sold to someone already inebriated.

Alderman Ed Lukasek also voted against the revised ordinance in committee. He said Click and Collect only represents 2% of Walmart's sales.

"We should move cautiously in approving something new like this," he said.

Alderman Kevin Riley pointed out that up until a few years ago it wasn't even legal to buy off-sale beer within city limits.

"From going from not selling alcohol we sure are going in leaps and bounds here," agreed Brueggeman.

"Or just catching up to the rest of the state," countered Church, adding that a person who is picking up groceries for someone else could just as easily go into the store and purchase alcohol for that person.

"Let's cut to the chase here," said Alderman Josh Lydon. "We're all arguing about whether someone should have to go into the store or not."

Brueggeman, Lukasek, Riley and Matthew Hoffland voted against the ordinance, while Church, Lydon, Bruce Humphrey and Norm Stanek voted for it. Gust cast the tie breaker in support of the ordinance.