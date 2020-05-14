Sparta council approves small businesses grant program
Thu, 05/14/2020 - 10:34am admin1
The Sparta City Council Wednesday approved an emergency grant program for the city’s small businesses suffering from the effects of the COVID-19 shutdown.
