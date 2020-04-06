Sparta council reverses decisions on summer rec

The Sparta City Council reversed itself on two summer recreation issues at a special meeting Monday.

On a 7-1 vote, alderman overturned their May 26 decision that would have allowed only the pool to open with a maximum of 86 patrons at a time. The council also unanimously decided to allow adult softball leagues to go on after voting 5-3 last week to cancel them.

The decision on the pool came in light of a new Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) guideline recommending public pools not be opened in order to curb the spread of COVID-19. Parks & Recreation Director Brad Gilbertson said the pool was on schedule for a June 6 opening after the council voted in May to open the facility using previous guidelines laid out by the DHS. That vote ended in a tie with Mayor Kristen Gust casting the deciding vote.

On Thursday, May 28, the city received the new DHS guidelines recommending not opening public pools.

“I feel we pretty much have to stay with the DHS guidelines,” said alderman Norm Stanek. “None of us are qualified or have enough health background to know what’s good for us or what’s good for everybody else. They (DHS) are the professionals guiding us and I think we have to stand by what their decision is.”

City Attorney Jim Hellman also weighed in, recommending the city close the pool for liability reasons.

Church, who has argued the plan to open the pool, developed by Gilbertson and Recreation Superintendent Ryan Pawlisch, adequately addresses health concerns. He pointed out Wisconsin Dells water parks are opening and don’t seem to have concerns over liability issues stand in their way.

Gust added that phase 1 of Dane County’s plan to reopen calls for opening pools at 25% capacity when the county reaches certain levels regarding new COVID-19 cases. She said Sparta is already well below their criteria for entering phase 1.

The council’s decision to reinstate adult softball came after Tyler Ruedy, who started an online petition to support city softball leagues, told the council players would form their own league if the city stood by its earlier decision. He said players would incorporate social distancing and health safety modifications in their games.

“Regardless of what happens, we plan on playing,” said Ruedy. “It would be a lot easier if we could all work together and make this work with the city.”

Church said softball and baseball fields are open to the public and the public doesn’t need the city’s approval to use them.

It was pointed out that while the DHS recommended recreation departments cancel youth sports, there are no guidelines specifically related to adult softball and baseball.

Church said the recreation department came up with plans to keep the games as safe as possible concerning the spread of COVID-19 and thought the council should consider reinstating youth leagues from the 12-and-under program on up. He added the council acted in haste last month when it voted to cancel sports leagues without hearing the plans.

Alderman also voted unanimously for Sparta recreation to show support for adult baseball in the city. That league is run by the Sparta Baseball Club and not affiliated with the Sparta Recreation Department. The Wisconsin American Legion has already cancelled all Legion Baseball leagues in the state.

Finally, the council voted 5-3 to cancel the 4th of July fireworks display with the majority of aldermen arguing it would be impossible to maintain social distancing at the event.

Church, Brueggemann, Humphrey, Stanek and Lukasek voted in favor of cancelling the display, while Hoffland, Lydon and Riley voted no.