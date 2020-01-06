Sparta council to revisit pool, adult sports decisions

After voting to open the pool and cancel all adult sports leagues at a special meeting last Tuesday, the Sparta City Council will be holding another special meeting tonight (Monday) to revisit those decisions.

Mayor Kristin Gust scheduled the meeting after the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) rescinded its guidelines Thursday for opening pools and replaced it with a recommendation that public pools remain closed.

Following DHS’s new recommendation, co-city administrators Todd Fahning and Mark Sund made the executive decision to close the pool but said Gust wanted the council to vote on it.

In last Tuesday’s special meeting, the council split on the pool issue with Gust casting the deciding vote to open just the pool, allowing only 86 patrons in at a time.

Those conditions met DHS’s guidelines and recommendations at the time. However, the state agency’s revised recommendation was unequivocal, saying, “at this time, the DHS recommends that all public pools, splash pads, and water parks remain closed due to the spread of COVID-19. Until we meet the benchmarks established in the roadmap to reopen Wisconsin, it is not safe to bring together groups of individuals that are not part of a single household or living unit into an environment where sustained and close contact could occur.”

The recommendation is not bound by law, but the majority of the council based its decision last week to cancel adult sports leagues on DHS’s recommendation to do so.

That issue also will be revisited at tonight’s meeting following a public backlash on the council’s decision, which cancelled all sporting event, youth and adult, for the season.

Also on tonight’s agenda is a consideration to hold the 4th of July fireworks display. That item only deals with the fireworks display and not the activities organized by the Sparta Chamber of Commerce.

Aldermen will meet in the council chambers at city hall beginning at 6 p.m. The meeting also can be accessed online of via phone. Go to the city’s website for details.