Sparta council says no to accelerated reopening resolution

The Sparta City Council overwhelmingly rejected a resolution Monday to support an acceleration of business re-openings in the city that would be in conflict with Gov. Tony Evers’ executive orders.

The 7-1 vote came after a half-hour of discussion led by Mayor Kristen Gust, who said the city wouldn’t actually create its own orders but would do it in conjunction with the Monroe County Health Department (MCHD).

“We’re just supporting the MCHD in creating a local order with our own gating criteria,” she said, adding the plan would use the orders laid out in the Governor’s Badger Bounce Back plan as well as adhere to the MCHD’s Business Tool Kit for reopening.

The Bounce Back Plan lays out certain gating criteria the state must meet before it can begin opening, including a downward trajectory of COVID-19 cases reported within a 14-day period.

Gust pointed out that while the state as a whole has not met that criteria, Monroe County and the City of Sparta have. She noted it had been 18 days as of Monday since the county started on a downward trajectory of cases and it’s been 31 days since positive cases peaked.

“So we’re checking all those boxes but we’re still being held to the same standard as the larger cities,” she said.

Gust’s argument is that city should be allowed to begin implementing phase 1 of the Badger Bounce Back plan, which includes allowing mass gatherings of up to 10 people; restaurants opening with social distancing requirements; removal of certain restrictions including retail restrictions for Essential Businesses and Operations; additional operations for non-essential businesses; K-12 schools to resume in-person operation; and child care settings resuming full operation.

“This is just in support of a localized gating criteria to see if we can get Sparta back on track considering our low number of cases,” said Gust. “If we can go to Walmart and shop, why can’t we implement those same business practices at downtown businesses?’

Alderman Bruce Humphrey referred to a letter submitted to the city by MCHD Director Sharon Nelson on April 30, stating her department can’t support the resolution. Nelson said that local health departments have some latitude in instituting rules that are more restrictive but they can’t make more lenient rules than the Governor’s executive order or the Department of Health services Emergency orders.

Alderman Jim Church raised questions he said his constituents are interested in having answered before the city begins re-opening such as the financial impact to the city, liability associated with a re-opening, the stance of the local hospital and the position it puts law enforcement in.

Church also raised concerns over whether there is an adequate supply of personal protection equipment available, not only for frontline people but for employees of businesses that reopen. And if a business does reopen, what if the employees don’t feel safe returning to work, he asked.

“Those are questions we really don’t have the answers to yet…people really want to have those answers before they make decisions on that,” said Church, adding there is no guarantee that if businesses open, customers will feel safe enough to return.

“Confidence in the marketplace is what’s going to drive all this to be successful and if the populace isn’t confident they can go out, they’re not,” agreed Alderman Josh Lydon.

City Attorney Jim Hellman said he agrees that the city can’t relax the Governor’s orders on its own, nor can it tell law enforcement what state laws to enforce. If local police don’t enforce the laws, the state can send in its own officials, who can pull licenses from businesses and shut them down, he said.

Hellman also urged extreme caution on the city’s part, pointing out the city could be held liable for someone getting sick because it opened up businesses too soon.

“That might not be probable but it’s my job to look at these things and see what can happen,” he said. “If we’re doing something contrary to state law, I don’t know if our insurance company will cover us. We may win (a lawsuit) but it could cost hundreds of thousdnds of dollars defending it.”

Alderman Kevin Brueggeman told the council he’s heard from his constituents who are leaning toward caution and don’t want to rush into opening the city prematurely.

Alderman Ed Lukasek said he had numerous calls from constituents against the resolution.

“My constituents have told me unequivocally no,” he said. “They would wait until the state gives the guidance from above and they’ve got all the expertise at that level, so why rush it?”

Alderman Kevin Riley questioned why the resolution was even brought forward since the Wisconsin Supreme Court is currently deliberating over the legality of the Evers administration extending its safer-at-home order to May 26.

Alderman Norm Stanek said his constituents he’s heard from are split over an accelerated reopening of businesses in Sparta but said he believes the city has to follow the governor’s orders unless the Supreme Court says otherwise.

Humphrey said the Republican controlled legislature, which filed the lawsuit directly with the Supreme Court, has the statutory authority to revoke or modify the governor’s and the department of health’s executive orders and exercise administrative control over the powers left.

“They could solve the problem of the business community overnight if they wanted to do it but they kicked it off to the Supreme Court,” he said. “They’re posturing.”

Riley said the city will be looking at some financial help for local business owners at Wednesday’s finance committee meeting (see related story).

Alderman Matthew Hoffland cast the lone no vote, saying he believed the resolution shows the city’s support in case the MCHD does want to pursue an accelerated reopening.