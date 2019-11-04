Sparta couple found growing marijuana in apartment

On April 2, Leonard C. Logan, 22, and Briah Y. Small, 21, were both arrested for disorderly conduct, bail jumping and manufacturing THC after a marijuana grow operation was discovered inside their apartment.

According to the complaint, at approximately 10:30 a.m., law enforcement responded to a disturbance at 525 Avon Rd. The initial information was that a caller reported hearing a disturbance inside the apartment.

When officers arrived on scene, they noticed damage to the door and attempted to ring the doorbell and knock loudly for several minutes, receiving no response. Officers were reportedly familiar with the tenants from previous domestic disturbance calls and were aware of previous marijuana grow operations at the address.

Based on the disturbance call, the history of violence at the residence, the neighbor witnessing people running to the apartment, the door being damaged and the fact that no one would answer, officers conducted a warrantless entry to check on the occupants could allegedly smell marijuana upon entering the apartment.

Upon entry, Logan almost immediately came out of a back bedroom with his hands up. While searching the residence, officers reportedly observed a potted marijuana plant in plain view inside an opened bedroom closet.

In another bedroom, officers allegedly saw a portable grow room that contained a potted small marijuana plant. Also in the room, officers found plastic jugs filled with water and numerous liquid plant food containers on a window ledge.

Logan allegedly admitted to growing the plants stating that he was going to try extracting CBD oil from the marijuana plants. He reportedly told officers he had not done it in the past but planned on trying it.

Logan also allegedly admitted to being in a fight with his wife, Small. Logan said they were arguing in the car and when the argument became so heated he got out of the car and ran back to the apartment.

Small allegedly ran after him and there was a struggle at the apartment door. Logan was transported to the Monroe County Jail as well as Small.

Small allegedly protested the arrest stating she had not been at the apartment that day even though witnesses and Logan reported seeing her there.

On April 3, both Logan and Small were charged in Monroe County Circuit Court with manufacturing/delivering THC, disorderly conduct as domestic abuse and two counts of felony bail jumping and a $1,000 signature bond was set for each of them.

Logan is scheduled for an arraignment in front of Judge Richard Radcliffe on May 13 at 11 a.m.