Thursday, July 9, 2020
Home / News / Sparta Crazy Daze slated for July 18

Sparta Crazy Daze slated for July 18

Thu, 07/09/2020 - 10:04am admin1

Next week, on Saturday, July 18, the Sparta Small Business Cooperative will be hosting the annual Sparta Crazy Daze downtown from 7a.m. to 3 p.m. 

Full text available to online subscribers only. To purchase an online subscription, please click here. If you are an online subscriber, please click here to login.

Evans Print & Media Group

1302 River Rd.
P.O. Box 252
Sparta, WI 54656-0252

Office Number: (608) 269-3186
Fax Number: (608) 269-6876
Email: news@monroecountyherald.com

 

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here