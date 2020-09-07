Sparta Crazy Daze slated for July 18
Thu, 07/09/2020 - 10:04am admin1
Next week, on Saturday, July 18, the Sparta Small Business Cooperative will be hosting the annual Sparta Crazy Daze downtown from 7a.m. to 3 p.m.
