Sparta DECA members advance

Earlier this year, 20 Sparta High School DECA Chapter members participated in the District Career Development Conference at the University of Wisconsin-Stout. Twelve members received awards, 10 members will be advancing to the State Career Development Conference in Lake Geneva this week while three members have already qualified for the national competition, which will be held in Orlando, FL this April.

The top six finalists at state will qualify to advance to nationals.

DECA prepares students for careers in marketing, finance, hospitality and management. The experience helps high school kids explore options, discover career paths and experience opportunities they wouldn’t otherwise.

DECA’s competitive events help the kids to practice leadership skills and goal setting, as well as project management preparing them to be future entrepreneurs and leaders.

Sparta Freshman Rianna Knoll joined DECA because of her success in Business Education Teach Jamie Adams’ marketing class.

“I was one of the only kids to get 100 percent on the first quiz so she (Adams) asked me if I’d consider it,” Knoll said. “I just thought it sounded interesting and I really wanted to stay on top in school and I really liked competing.”

At the district competition, Knoll took second place in Principles of Marketing. During the competition, participants took an exam followed by two business role-plays to test their critical thinking skills; Knoll’s included emotional intelligence and economics.

An industry professional evaluates the role-plays. Other members competed by creating research projects, business prospectuses and advertising campaigns.

“You have ten minutes of prep time so you get the scenario and then you have to write out what you want to say and how you’re going to involve your practice pointers and then you present to a judge,” Knoll explained. “ It’s kind of nerve racking sometimes.”

At the state competition she will participate in Professional Selling, Economics Excellence and of course Principles of Marketing.

Freshman Amanda Jaeger also came home with a silver taking second place in Principles of Finance. She chose to compete in finance because of her love for math.

In addition to Principles of Finance, Jaeger will compete in Financial Consulting and Economics Excellence at state.

Sophomore Callie Ziebell took second place at district in Human Resource Management. Last year, Ziebell competed in Principles of Finance at state and will return to the competition this year by competing in Integrated Marketing Campaign, Economics Excellence and Human Resource Management.

Junior Abby Schaitel will compete in Business Finance, Financial Consulting and Economics Excellence at state this week.

Juniors Nate Hellman and Austin Erickson took third place as a team in Travel and Tourism at district. Hellman and Erickson along with junior David Betts have already qualified for nationals by earning a gold for their School-Based Enterprise (SBE.)

The SBE is an entrepreneurial operation in a school setting that provides goods and services to meet the needs of the market. It is managed and operated by the students, providing realistic and practical learning experiences that reinforce classroom instruction.

Hellman, Erickson and Betts operate a store within Sparta High School where they sell Spartan apparel.

Senior Dalton Mayer, who aspires to become a physical education teacher, will compete in Marketing Education and Training at Lake Geneva as well as Quick Serve Restaurant Management Series and Economics Excellence.

Seniors Michelle Maceda and Luke Wendorf will compete as a team at state in Integrated Marketing Campaign. Wendorf will compete individually in Automotive Services Marketing Series and Maceda will also compete solo in Apparel and Accessories Marketing Series.

All three seniors have been in DECA since they were freshman and have competed all four years as well under the encouragement of their advisor, Adams.

“DECA influenced my career decision. Coming into high school I wanted to be a nurse but now I want to go into digital marketing,” Maceda said, adding she plans to study at Western Technical College for two years and transfer from there.

Maceda went to nationals in California her sophomore year and served as an Officer her sophomore and junior years and became a co-president with Wendorf this year.

Wendorf said, “I want to pursue finance and financial management after high school and DECA has helped develop my business skills.”

Mayer added that DECA helps prepare them for interviews including proper attire and communicating with future employers.

Mayer also said DECA has helped him with his “people skills.” “I feel like for me, since I want to be a teacher, having good communication skills with people and being able to I guess ‘sell them’ will be helpful,” he said. “Business has never been my strong suit and that’s why I’d rather teach P.E. but DECA still gives me tools to use.”