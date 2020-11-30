Sparta DECA spreads holiday cheer by hosting Jingles for Santa

The Sparta High School DECA Chapter is hoping to spread some holiday cheer and bring the community together in welcoming Santa Claus to Sparta this holiday season. The initiative began with the idea to provide bells to area students to ring out greetings of joy and hope to Santa.

DECA members are asking that Sparta residents step outside of their homes at 6 p.m. on December 24 to ring bells to welcome Old Saint Nick to town.

SHS sophomore Jenna Martin has been spearheading the project along with fellow DECA members junior Rianna Knoll and sophomore Vanessa Gavilan, who have since partnered with the Sparta Area Chamber of Commerce to spread the word.

Sparta DECA began planning for the project at the beginning of November. According to Martin, the club can’t take all of the credit for the idea as one of Advisor Jamie Adams’ friends saw the idea on Facebook and Adams then brought the idea to the group.

“We were all for it. Because we won’t be competing in person this year, we have all of this extra time and we just really wanted to do something that would make the people of the Sparta community happy,” Martin said. “It’s a good way to be together without being together and this is the perfect opportunity to make people happy.”

The club is seeking out donations from local businesses and individuals interested in sponsoring the project. The donations will go toward purchasing the bells, which will then be handed out to members of the community free of charge.

Sparta Dental and Papa Murphy’s along with some individuals have donated to the project and DECA has already purchased 250 bells. Martin said the club is hoping to distribute at least 1,000 bells before Christmas Eve.

Sparta DECA hopes to collect enough money by December 5 to purchase bells. Club members will be at Sparta Kriskindlmarkt on Dec. 5 from 12 to 2 p.m. handing out bells as well as Friday, Dec. 11 from 4 to 8 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 12 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The group will also be putting bells in the free meals distributed by Sparta Area School District and bells will be scattered around at participating businesses.

If you or your business is interested in sponsoring this event by providing bells, please reach out to Heidi Prestwood at ceo@bikesparta.com, Jamie Adams at JAdams@spartan.org or Jenna Martin at martijen001@go.spartan.org.

“We’re excited to get people participating,” Martin said. “When we all step outside to hear the bells, I think it’s going to feel like a relief after the year we’ve had.”