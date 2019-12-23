Sparta eighth graders choose to mentor younger students

Six eighth grade students at Meadowview Middle School have become invaluable mentors for fourth and fifth grade students at Meadowview Intermediate School.

After the boys tested out of the high school level class, Spanish I, they qualified to enroll in Spanish II, however, the class is not currently offered as an elective at the middle school. Staff were presented with a unique challenge, as no middle school student had tested out of Spanish I early before.

According to school counselor Christine Severson, staff didn’t want to put the boys back in Spanish I, therefore, they were given the option to serve as mentors or to take another elective class.

One of the boys, Brian Santiago Gomez, said he along with the other five boys, Brayan Ramirez, Diego Ramos Ramos, Yair San Juan, Gabriel Aguilar Gonzalez and Imanol Aguilar Sanchez, made the choice to help others.

“It feels good to help those kids,” Santiago Gomez said.

“I think it’s really important that these younger kids are able to see these boys who are good students and kind guys,” Severson said. “I think it really helps show all these younger kids that they can be that too.”

The guys tested out of Spanish I at the end of the first quarter and started mentoring the younger students in November. They have been helping the younger kiddos polish their reading skills, math skills or whatever else the teacher is teaching and they have never felt as though they were unprepared to help.

They are in five different classrooms for 30 minutes everyday and they feel like they are really getting the chance to know the younger kids.

“Some kid called me cool and that was a little weird,” Santiago Gomez said. “I wasn’t sure what to say.”

Aguilar Sanchez added, “They say they’re grateful to have us in the classroom with them helping out.”

The teachers are happy to have the help too. A few of the guys are even helping out teachers who were their own teachers a few years back.

The guys say they have been enjoying getting to know the kids and a few of the boys said one of their highlights throughout the experience so far was getting to tag along on a field trip to the Morrow Home to visit with the residents there.

When asked if they could, would they mentor again next quarter, all six of them responding with a resounding yes.

“I just love that the first day they wanted to bolt and now they want to continue,” Severson said. “It’s a cool thing.”