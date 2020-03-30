Sparta encourages absentee voting

The City of Sparta is strongly encouraging voters to register by today (Monday) online if needed, and to request an absentee ballot for the April 7th Spring Election through the website myvote.wi.gov.

Voters may have to upload a copy of their photo ID. If this is not an option for individuals, please call the City Clerk’s office at 608-269-4340, ext. 221 or 241 for other options to get an absentee ballot.

The city does provide a stamped envelope to mail ballots back. Ballots have to be at the polls by 8 p.m. on election day to be counted. Any ballots requested after April 2, should be dropped off to ensure they are counted. The city has a drop box located on the Court Street entrance at City Hall. Otherwise, they will have to be dropped off at the Sparta Barney Community Center polling station, 1000 E. Montgomery St., on April 7.