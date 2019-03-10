Sparta Fall Fest features full slate of fun events

Sparta's annual Fall Fest celebration will take place on Saturday, Oct. 12, with activities planned throughout the day and in several venues around the city. The Sparta Area Chamber of Commerce, Sparta Downtown Cooperative, Save Second Base, Sparta Young Professionals, and the Sparta Half Marathon organization are hosting a wide variety of activities for people of all ages and interests.

Sparta's Fall Fest begins early with the Sparta Half Marathon starting at 8 a.m. at the Sparta Chamber Depot, 111 Milwaukee St. The Sparta Farmers Market in downtown's Mueller Square also begins at 8 a.m. and will run to 1 p.m. with entertainment on the stage In the Square. Many stores will be opening early and have special hours and craft vendors will be set up on Water Street In Sparta's historic downtown beginning at 8 a.m.

Fall Fest activities are not limited to the downtown. Sparta Floral and Greenhouses, 636 E. Montgomery St., will have pumpkin decorating and the Save Second Base softball tournament, car show, and breast cancer fundraiser will be taking place in Memorial Park. There will be wagon rides available from the downtown to the vicinity of Memorial Park from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The day will also include a pie-baking contest at Grantie Anne's Studio (117 E. Oak St.), a pumpkin give-away, family photo sessions, duck race on Beaver Creek, and there will be a chili cook off sponsored by the Sparta Area Young Professionals from 1:30 to 3 p.m. in Mueller Square. Following the chili cook off, enjoy a mini-Oktoberfest celebration in Mueller Square with polka music, beer tasting. and German cuisine.