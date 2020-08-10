Sparta Fall Fest slated for this Saturday

Sparta’s annual Fall Fest celebration will take place this weekend on October 10 with several fun activities planned throughout the day and in several venues around the city.

The Sparta Area Chamber of Commerce, Sparta Small Business Cooperative and the Sparta Area Young Professionals are hosting a wide variety of activities for people of all ages and interests to enjoy.

The day’s festivities begin early with the Sparta Farmers Market in downtown’s Mueller Square from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. with live entertainment from Peyton Eilers on the stage in the square from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Several stores will be opening early on Saturday with special hours. Craft vendors will be set up on Water Street as well in Sparta’s historic downtown beginning at 8 a.m.

Fall Fest activities will not be limited to the downtown area. Join Sparta Floral and Greenhouses, located at 646 E. Montgomery Street, as they will be hosting free pumpkin decorating in the Garden Center from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Save Second Base softball tournament, car show and breast cancer fundraiser will take place in Sparta’s Memorial Park.

Fall Fest will also include the Water Street Arts & Craft Fair from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., free family photo sessions from 9 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 2 p.m. just behind Mueller Square.

Show off your artistic talents and possibly win cash prizes by entering the Street Graffiti Contest, which is new to the festival this year. The contest will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. downtown.

Participants can register to paint a masterpiece alone, with a friend or as a family. Each participant will receive an assigned concrete canvas along Water Street measuring nine foot by eight foot.

In addition, each participant will receive an event bag containing all the supplies needed to paint including a primary color water-based tempera paint set, one narrow brush for lining and one wide brush for filling, chalk, a paint dish and stirrers.

The graffiti judging will take place at 2:30 p.m. by a panel of three impartial judges. First place, by popular votes, prizes will be awarded for one team in each of the following categories: Family Collaborated Art, Ages 10 and under, Ages 11-20 and Ages 21 and over.

There will also be fun giveaways for kids who come dressed-up in a costume.

The day will also include a pumpkin scavenger hunt and a street dance by The Craig Olson Project from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.; bring your own lawn chairs

From 1 to 3 p.m. the Sparta Area Young Professionals will be hosting a walk thru chili dinner while the Sparta Ambassadors sponsor a dessert hut in Mueller Square.

Finish off the fun-filled day with drink specials at the Beer Shop, located along Wisconsin Street for Beertober Fest and Cork & Barrel, which will be open from 12 to 10 p.m., next to Mueller’s Square in downtown Sparta.

The street will be blocked off from traffic for the safety of attendees. Hand washing stations will be available throughout the event.

For more information on the Sparta Area Chamber of Commerce’s services, activities and programs please visit www.bikesparta.us/.