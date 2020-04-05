Sparta family wins new car in Kwik Trip giveaway

Everyone loves that new car smell, but not many, if any, like the price tag attached to the new car, but a Sparta family recently got the opportunity to cruise home in their new car for free as part of Kwik Trip’s Lucky 7 Sweepstakes.

Seven winners were chosen as part of the promotion, which ran for seven weeks. The seven winners were given the choice of a $10,000 cash prize or a new Chevrolet.

Brian Knoll, his wife Crystal and their 6-year old daughter Liara chose to take the 2020 Chevrolet Equinox with an approximate retail value of over $27,000.

According to Brian, who was the one to enter the contest, the giveaway began in mid-February and ended in late March. Kwik Trip Rewards members could enter the giveaway with their rewards card by purchasing featured products on particular dates throughout the contest or through a mail in entry.

“I entered the thing a few times and I thought more than likely I probably wasn’t going to win,” Brian said.

Then, in early March, the phone call came in from Kwik Trip’s marketing staff informing him that he was the second winner of a new car. Brian, who works in IT for Tomah Health, first thought it was a scam.

“I know all about IT security stuff, so I called them back to find out more information and received an email and it looked pretty legit at that point,” he said.

After completing the paperwork process to accept the vehicle, the marketing director wanted to meet with the Knoll family to take some pictures with one of the Chevys since Brian was the closest local winner to Kwik Trip headquarters in La Crosse.

The Knoll family was only one of three winners in Wisconsin, the other four winners were from Minnesota and Iowa.

In total, Kwik Trip gave away three Chevy Equinox, three Chevy Malibu and one Chevy Trax. The giveaway entitled the Knolls to a base model Chevrolet Equinox LS FWD, however, they opted to upgrade to an AWD while at the dealership.

“We live in Wisconsin and mother nature likes to throw winter at us, so we chose to upgrade,” Brian said. “We just had to pay the difference.”

Brian and Crystal, who works as a Veteran Services Officer for Vernon County, weren’t in the market for a new vehicle, but thought it might be nice to have another vehicle for their family.

Brian said by the time their daughter is old enough to drive, it will be the perfect vehicle for a new driver. “It didn’t cost us a lot of money to bring it home and we’ll know the whole history of the vehicle,” he added.