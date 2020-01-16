Sparta FCCLA to host prom dress sale

Prom season is just around the corner and for some it can be a little stressful trying to find a dress that they love that is also affordable.

Sparta High School FCCLA is hoping to help reduce some anxiety by hosting a prom dress sale next weekend on Saturday, Jan. 25 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Sparta High School.

According to advisor Haley Woggon, Family, Career, Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) stands for a stronger community. Members of FCCLA strive to make a difference in their communities by addressing important societal issues through family and consumer sciences education.

“That was the inspiration, working with the community and getting recycled dresses so that girls can attend prom,” Woggon said. “I want the community to know that I have affordable dresses and I understand that during this time, dresses can be quite pricey.”

This week, FCCLA is highlighting their organization at SHS with a fashion week theme of Fashion Through the Ages. On Monday, staff and students wore 50s inspired attire, Tuesday was hippie 60s, Wednesday was disco 70s, Thursday was 80s and the grunge era of the 90s will be on Friday.

To wrap up FCCLA week, Woggon wanted to host a fashion themed fundraiser in appreciation of fashion through the decades and felt the prom dress sale could benefit numerous individuals.

“Junior and senior prom is a big moment for girls and some of them might not even be able to attend because they can’t afford a dress,” Woggon said. “I want to make sure they have a dress at a very reasonable cost.”

In preparation of the event, the organization is seeking the public’s help in collecting gently used prom dresses, jewelry and shoes.

“If you’ve got dresses in your closet just collecting dust, bring them to me and I’ll sell them,” Woggon said, adding the group currently has around 30 dresses in a variety of sizes, colors and styles, but they would love to be able to offer more.

Brides N’Belles Dress Shop out of Reedsburg is scheduled to be at the event showcasing a few of their dresses. Brides N’Belles will also be offering discounts to attendees of the event and if 20 dresses are sold, they will donate $200 back to Sparta FCCLA.

The organization plans to have a dressing station as well as mirrors set up for attendees to try on and find the perfect dress and accessories. “We’ve got almost every style someone could be looking for,” Woggon said.

Proceeds of the event will benefit members of FCCLA and a local charity yet to be determined. FCCLA thrives off of donations and fundraising from events such as this.

For individuals interested in contributing monetary donations or prom attire, the items can be dropped off at the Sparta High School office or arrangements can be made by contacting Woggon by email at hwoggon@spartan.org or by phone at (608) 542-0864.