Sparta FD quickly responded to Tuesday night garage fire

Fire Chief Mike Arnold was at the fire station hanging up holiday lights on Tuesday afternoon when the pager went off for a garage fire in progress at 1220 West Main Street in Sparta. A few other firefighters were also at the station working on some of the department’s trucks.

The Sparta Area Fire District was dispatched at around 4:25 p.m. Chief Arnold was on scene in less than two minutes and engine one was right behind Arnold, arriving at the residence three minutes after the page went out.

Upon arrival, Arnold reported heavy fire and smoke coming from the garage, which was attached to the house. The first arriving engine did an initial attack on the garage and firefighters were able to extinguish the fire quickly.

The home sustained minor smoke damage while the garage was extensively damaged. According to Arnold, both the home and garage were insured.

“Our quick response definitely had a bearing on our quick attack and on how much damage to the house we were able to avoid,” Arnold said. “If you went into the house, you wouldn’t even know that the garage had been fully engulfed in fire. It’s unbelievable. Everyone did an outstanding job attacking the fire and knocking it down.”

A truck that had been parked in the driveway was also on fire as well as a few pine trees next to the garage, all of which were extinguished. The truck did sustain some damage.

It was also reported to Arnold that there was some ammunition inside the garage as well as some spray paint cans that were exploding during the fire.

“There were several explosions that I heard when I arrived on scene. We’ve had multiple fires with ammunition going off and generally speaking, we’ve never had an issue before. In the early stages of fighting the fire we were keeping our distance,” Arnold said. “When there’s a house or a garage with ammunition inside you’ve got to be careful, approach it differently and make sure everyone is aware of it.”

The cause of the fire has been ruled accidental. According to Arnold, the homeowner Jared Olive was at home with his son at the time of the fire and had been working in the garage.

Olive had recently put gasoline into a 4-wheeler and in the process had gotten some of the gas on his gloves as well as on the floor of the garage. While he was using a cordless tool, a spark from the tool ignited the gas on his glove, which he took off and threw onto the floor.

That ignited the gasoline that had spilled on the floor earlier and from there it ignited the 4-wheeler. Olive attempted to grab a nearby fire extinguisher, but the fire had already spread to the rest of the garage.

“He just got himself out of the garage before he got burned,” Arnold said, adding that Olive then told his son to get out of the house and placed the 911 call himself.

Neither the homeowner or his son were injured, however, a car that was in the garage, several tools and the 4-wheeler were all destroyed in the fire.

The department was able to secure the gas line and electricity to the garage so the homeowner and his family can remain in their home. “As long as they don’t turn the breakers on and open up the gas to the garage, they should be fine,” Arnold said.

Arnold estimated that crews were on scene for about three hours. The fire department was assisted by the Sparta Police Department, the Sparta Area Ambulance Service and Monroe County 911 Center.