Sparta Finance Committee moves forward with fire district borrowing

The Sparta Finance Committee passed a resolution last Wednesday to allow the Sparta Area Fire District to borrow $1.7 million to purchase four new trucks. The resolution still has to be approved by the full council.

All eight municipalities in the fire district have to approve the resolution before the fire district can borrow the money. It was originally presented as a special assessment on the tax bill but, according to City Treasurer and Co-City Administrator Mark Sund, that isn't the case and it will be paid back as part of the city's annual debt service for the next 10 years.

Sparta is responsible for 51% of the debt, amounting to around $100,000 a year for the term of the loan.

The fire district's long-range planning committee pitched the idea last summer calling for a $2 million loan as the initial leg of a 30-year plan to replace a number of big-ticket items. That plan called for four projected borrowings spaced out over that time period.

However, the fire district’s goal now is to borrow $1.7 million to put the fire department on track with equipment purchases and then build up a fund for future equipment expenses.

The $1.7 million loan would be to purchase two engines, a rescue squad vehicle and a tender. All four vehicles are well over 20 years old, the average lifespan for that type of equipment.

Sparta Alderman Kevin Brueggeman, a former fireman on the Sparta Fire Department before it combined with the rural department, took issue with that at the finance meeting. He said the department should stagger purchases of the new vehicles to avoid a large payment to replace them again all at once.

He also questioned if some of the equipment needed to be replaced and not just repaired. In addition, he said it would be cheaper to purchase floor or demonstration models rather than order trucks to certain specifications.

He also disputed a claim that manufacturers wouldn't give prices unless money was available to purchase the equipment.

The estimated cost to taxpayers in each municipality would be around $15 per $100,000 of assessed value. It's up to each municipality to chose how to pay for it. The fire district includes the towns of New Lyme, Little Falls, Angelo, Sparta, Lafayette, Adrian, Wells and Leon and the City of Sparta.

According to Alderman Jim Church who represents Sparta on the fire board, the board would prefer to work with local financial institutions but it has also conferred with Robert Baird & Company to investigate outside lenders.

He said the fire district could avoid any new rounds of borrowing by maintaining a consistent mill rate and using its budget surplus to build an equipment replacement fund.

The city council meets Wednesday, March 20, for the final vote on the resolution.