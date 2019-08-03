Sparta firefighters battle shed blaze

The Sparta Area Fire District responded to a machine shed fire at 13651 County Highway Q in the Town of Angelo.

When Chief Mike Arnold arrived at the scene shortly before 2 a.m., the shed was fully engulfed. Two nearby buildings were not threatened by the fire.

Arnold said the driveway and the cold caused some issues with tenders making it up the driveway and the ground becoming hazardous for firefighters.

He learned that earlier in the evening there was a small fire by the wood stove pipe from the stove to the outside chimney that the homeowner, Richard Brueggeman, extinguished with some snow. Brueggeman then went to his house and was awakened by the fire at around 1:43 a.m., five hours later.

The cause of the fire is believed to be from the previous fire that the homeowner did not fully extinguish. The building and it's contents were a total loss. The building was insured.

The fire department was on the scene for five hours.

Assisting the Sparta Area Fire District were the Monroe County Sheriff's Dept., Sparta Ambulance Service, Monroe County Highway Dept., Excel Energy and Fort McCoy Fire Dept.