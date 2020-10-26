Sparta firefighters respond to two house fires

Sparta firefighters had a busy few days beginning last Thursday when the responded the first of two housefires in the city in four days.

The department was called to 614 W. Wisconsin Street at 3:42 p.m. on Oct. 22 for a reported house fire. According to Fire Chief Mike Arnold, Adam Pengra, a third-shift worker, was home alone when he was awakened by the cracking sound of flames. He discovered a fire in the kitchen that quickly was moving into the attic.

Arnold said Pengra tried to put the fire out with a fire extinguisher but gave up and called 911. When firefighters arrived, they quickly got the fire under control. However, the house suffered moderate fire and smoke damage.

Arnold said the fire was likely cause by faulty wiring. The rental unit is owned by Bill Wissestad and Trent Ziegler. The fire department was on the scene for two hours. Also assisting were the Sparta Police Department, Sparta Ambulance Service, Xcel Energy and the Monroe County 911 Communication Center.

The fire department was called to the second house fire at 3:43 p.m. Sunday. When they arrived at the home at 419 W. Oak St., the occupants Glen and Kera Boatwright and their three children had already exited the structure where smoke could be seen coming out of the doorway.

Arnold said the fire emanated from the kitchen where a deep fryer was plugged into a wall outlet. Firefighters contained the blaze to the kitchen. Kera Boatwright was taken to Mayo Health System in Sparta and treated for smoke inhalation.

Arnold said the house is uninhabitable and the Red Cross is assisting the family. The hose is owned by Glen’s brother, Allen Boatwright. The fire department was on the scene for two hours.

On Thursday evening, Arnold responded to the report of a carbon monoxide detector going off at 107 Morse St. He said the unit was found to be emitting two chirps every 30 seconds, indicating it was at the end of its life and needed replacing.

According to Arnold, carbon monoxide detectors are normally expected to last seven years.

On Sunday night, Arnold responded to Hansen’s IGA at 834 W. Wisconsin St. after the manager called in that he smelled something hot. Arnold checked the building with his thermo-imaging camera, which detects hotspots and couldn’t find anything wrong. He determined the source of the smell was likely the furnace, which had been turned on for the first time this season. The furnace was turned off and scheduled for a maintenance inspection.

At 5 o’clock this morning (Monday), the fire department responded to an accident on Interstate 90 near milepost 24 in the eastbound lane. Arnold said a pickup truck lost control on the ice-covered road and hit the guardrails on a bridge.

The truck’s two occupants were transported by ambulance to Mayo Clinic Health System in Sparta with non-life threatening injuries.