Sparta graduate one of three Marines who subdued hostile passenger during flight from Tokyo

A Sparta graduate is one of three U.S. Marines being hailed for their handling of a disturbance on a flight from Tokyo, Japan to Dallas, Texas on Sunday.

Pfc. Alex Meinhardt, a 2016 Sparta graduate stationed at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina, was returning home to the states when a passenger on his flight began to create a disturbance.

Meinhardt said the incident took place well into the 12-hour flight – about 90 minutes before the plane was forced to make an emergency landing in Los Angeles.

“We believe he had to have been on something. He was walking around with headphones on,” he said.

The passenger appeared to be agitated and Meinhardt said the situation escalated quickly after the man locked himself in a bathroom.

“He started screaming that he wanted off the plane and that he was going to get off the plane. He said some pretty wild things – that we were Russian spies,” he offered. “He ripped out the smoke detectors in the bathroom ceiling and some wires, and whatever else he could get into.”

Two other Marines from Camp Lejeune – Capt. Daniel Kult and Sgt. John Detrick - also were onboard, but sitting in separate areas of the plane.

“The bathroom was between us and once we started hearing it, I ran to the sergeant and he gave me ‘the look’. We grabbed the captain and went to the bathroom,” said Meinhardt. “The captain and the sergeant knew each other. I didn’t know either one, but we all kind of knew what was about to go down.”

He said a flight attendant, who had determined the man was a possible danger to himself and others, joined the trio and opened the bathroom door with a key.

The passenger was quickly taken down to the floor by the Marines and restrained with handcuffs provided by the flight attendant.

While the worst part was over, the passenger remained agitated throughout the flight.

“He slipped out of the handcuffs once and started kicking and spitting at us. We had to bind his legs,” added Meinhardt.

“It definitely was not fun. He was screaming and hollering and he started crying – it was not a pretty sight,” he continued. “We definitely were not going to let him get up and move around so he could cause more problems.”

Meinhardt and the other Marines remained seated with the passenger until the plane – originally scheduled to land in the Dallas/Fort Worth area – made an emergency stop in Los Angeles.

“Local law enforcement detained him after we landed in Los Angeles,” said Meinhardt.

Meinhardt is surprised with all of the attention the incident is receiving.

“When we landed in Dallas, we got off the plane and got our photo taken – that’s how this all started,” he said.

The story broke Monday and has been a popular share on the Internet since.

“I believe it was the right thing to do. We were the first to act, but I believe others on the plane would have done the same thing,” said Meinhardt. “Our training helped. We were able to act together with people we didn’t even know. We were definitely trained well in how to take down a combative.”

Meinhardt is married to the former Zoe DeWitt, a 2015 graduate of Sparta High School who is also a Marine stationed at Camp Lejeune.

Meinhardt’s grandparents, Deb and Robert Child, live in Sparta, while his mother, Angela Meinhardt, lives in Reedsburg and his father, Dwayne, resides in Janesville.

His great-grandparents, Lela and Robert Sweeney, also live in Sparta.

His wife Zoe’s parents are Amy (Button) and Mike DeWitt of Norwalk, while her grandparents are Jeanne and Gordy Button of Sparta.

Meinhardt said he’s glad the situation worked out the way it did,

“I think the guy was mentally unstable,” he said.

“The situation was tough – I’m glad we acted the way we did and no one got hurt,” Meinhardt continued. “Would I do it again? Absolutely – the safety of others comes first.”