Sparta High School put on lock down

Sparta High School students and staff experienced some tense moments this morning as police and administrators issued a lock-down at the school.

According to the Sparta Area School District, the high school was in a classroom hold for approximately an hour and a half this morning (Monday), while school officials and law enforcement searched for a student who made direct threats to the school, including images of weapons, over social media.

Students texting parents reported police moving through the classrooms as they tried to find the suspect. Police apprehended the student and he was seen being led out of the school at around 8:45 a.m. His name hasn't been released.

"Due to the nature of the threats and the fact that the whereabouts of the individual were unknown, the district and law enforcement cooperatively made the decision to implement a classroom hold in all buildings in the district," a press release said.

"Incidents like the one that occurred this morning are alarming," said School Superintendent Dr. Amy Van Deuren. "Fortunately, the district and local first responders have been working together diligently to prepare for just such an incident. Responses were appropriate, cooperation was high, and the individual in question was located and removed without harm or injury. No shots were fired and no one was injured.

"Thank you for your patience as we addressed this situation and for your understanding as we worked to keep all of our students and staff safe."

Coincidentally, the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District is undergoing active shooter training with students Wednesday and Thursday, Nov. 28 and 29.