Sparta highlighted on Discover Wisconsin

Discover Wisconsin, the state’s leading media brand and tourism TV show, will be shining the spotlight on Sparta in an upcoming episode. “Sparta – More to Explore” airs on Saturday, May 4 at 10 a.m. on Fox Sports Wisconsin and on Sunday, May 5 at 5 p.m. on WXOW-TV and is now available to stream on Roku, Smart TV, Amazon Fire, Chromecast, Apple TV, and on DiscoverWisconsin.com.

A premiere party will be held at Jake’s Northwoods Restaurant at 1132 Angelo Road in Sparta on May 1 from 6-8 p.m. The event will include a showing of the episode and is free and open to the public.

Co-host Mariah Haberman kicks off the show with an introduction to Sparta’s famous bike trails. Home to the first rails-to-trails conversion in the country, Sparta is known as the biking capital of America and visitors come from all over to enjoy this truly unique biking experience. Haberman then stops by the Deke Slayton Space and Bike Museum to learn more about Sparta’s biking heritage and Sparta-native, Donald Deke Slayton, one of the original Mercury Seven astronauts. Artifacts include Slayton’s original spacesuit and the only piece of moon rock in the state of Wisconsin.

Next on the tour of unique Sparta landmarks in the Wegner Grotto, a mosaic sculpture garden created by German immigrants Paul and Matilda Wegner. Sparta is also home to a collection of beautiful hand-made bridges created by a group of local men dubbed the five shovel men. These bridges include both open and covered bridges and are used throughout Sparta by pedestrians and bikers alike.

Co-host Collin Geraghty then explores some of the unique local businesses of Sparta, starting with Mathews Archery, a producer of high-quality compound bows and bow hunting equipment. The company also creates handmade guitars under the name McPherson Guitars and boasts celebrities like Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood as clients. Next, Geraghty visits FAST Corporation, the creator of many of Wisconsin’s iconic fiberglass animals and statues. He strolls through the company’s mold yard where hundreds of the molds used to cast these incredible pieces are housed. Finally, Geraghty stops by Fort McCoy, the only military installation in Wisconsin. Fort McCoy trains all branches of the military, exhibits history of the fort, and hosts free community events like the annual Armed Forces Day.

Haberman continues the episode at Butterfest, an annual celebration of Sparta’s roots in the butter industry. The event includes a carnival, food vendors, a car show, a cow milking contest, and much more family-friendly fun. In the winter, Sparta has plenty of holiday spirit hosting a traditional Kriskindlemarkt, a holiday parade, and a festival of lights and is also a stop on the Canadian Pacific holiday train.

Geraghty closes out the episode exploring the many options for outdoor recreation in the Sparta area. Along with their famous bike trails, the area offers over 300 miles of snowmobiling trails, plentiful locations for ice fishing, fly fishing, canoeing, kayaking, and swimming. With so much to do outdoors, Sparta offers plenty for visitors and locals to experience year-round.

"Sparta surprised me in the best of ways. This small town packs a punch!" said Haberman. "Amazing bike trails, bucolic scenes, unique events - designating Sparta as an official 2019 Discover Wisconsin Choice Destination was an easy decision for us!"

“Sparta – More to Explore” will reach Discover Wisconsin’s broadcast network of 600,000 viewers across the upper Great Lakes region, including Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa, Northern Illinois, and Upper Michigan. It is also available for streaming on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, Smart TV, and Chromecast. The episode was produced by Jessica Murphy. Learn more at discoverwisconsin.com.