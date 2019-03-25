Sparta HOSA students find success at regional competition

The Sparta Chapter of Health Occupations Students of America (HOSA) recently had 13 students compete at the Regional Leadership Conference who also qualified to compete at the State Leadership Conference.

“It was kind of exciting because all of the kids that competed at regionals qualified for state, which is awesome,” Advisor Britni Walz said, adding in the last two years she has had two kids qualify for state. “I’ve never experienced this many kids succeed.”

Walz added that in years prior, kids would sign up and automatically make it to the state competition. This is the first year that Wisconsin HOSA separated the state into six different regions, held a regional competition and then selected the top fifteen qualifiers from each event in the entire state to advance.

“These kids were competing against other kids in Milwaukee and Madison,” Walz said. “When you have all of the kids qualify it felt like a great accomplishment I wasn’t expecting. To see them really take an ownership of their future was what I’ve been waiting for in this club.”

Walz and a group of students started the Sparta HOSA chapter four years ago. Some of the seniors in the club this year started in HOSA as freshmen the first year Sparta had a chapter.

“This club we built is becoming a way of life for some of these kids because they care so much about their future and they care so much about potentially having a career in medicine or some realm of healthcare,” Walz said, adding she was proud to see every kid had their guideline books out and were quizzing each other and performing some of their skills in the car ride to regionals.

One benefit of HOSA membership is the opportunity to showcase health science knowledge and skills through the competitions. Students can choose to either work individually or in teams.

Depending on their competitive event, some kids will take online exams, some will demonstrate a real skill with judges watching them, some organize formal presentations and some write research papers

“A big part of HOSA is making sure these kids see the opportunities that there is so much out there with health care,” Walz said. “It’s just such a bigger world than some of them might have known.”

Some of the Sparta HOSA students aspire to be future pharmacists, EMTs, nurses, doctors and/or administrators. While others have decided to take other career paths.

The biggest challenge the club is facing is funding the trip. It costs $175 for each kid to attend the state competition.

“Because we’re a smaller club and we’re new we don’t have a lot of fundraising opportunities,” Walz explained. “I think that’s been the challenging part, is giving these kids the opportunities knowing it’s going to cost them money and seeing their faces when they find out how much it was going to cost them.”

Last year, the club received some sponsorships from Gundersen Health System, Mayo Clinic Health System and some other health care organizations but it still didn’t cover the entire cost.

Two students, Ryan Mohr and Abigail Hone, have already qualified for the International Leadership Conference in Orlando, FL this coming June. Walz is confident that she will have even more students joining them following the state competition.

The State Leadership Conference will be held in Wisconsin Dells on April 14, 15, 16. The top three qualifiers in each event will move on to the national competition.