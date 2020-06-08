Sparta library to reopen to the public

The Sparta Free Library is excited to announce it will be reopening public access to the library building starting on Aug. 10. Staff will introduce browsing appointments, during which time library patrons may browse shelves, select and check out items, as well as pick up holds.

On Tuesday, March 17, the library building closed to the public and on April 27, it instituted contactless curbside pick up for patrons by appointment only, which could be requested via email or phone.

On June 2, the Sparta Free Library initiated phase one of its reopening, allowing patrons to schedule computer and printing appointments, which could be requested by phone or email.

Phase two of reopening will allow library patrons to schedule 30-minute browsing appointments. Appointments may be scheduled for Wednesdays and Thursdays between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.

During appointments, patrons will not have access to library computer use and the number of patrons allowed per time slot will be limited based on local, state and federal capacity guidelines.

The health and safety of its patrons and staff is a priority to the Sparta Free Library and although staff will be taking numerous precautions, they cannot guarantee that library materials will be free from COVID-19.

Staff are working to stay on top of the evolving COVID-19 pandemic and will continue to follow the guidelines provided by the Centers for Disease Control, WI Department of Health Services and the Monroe County Health Department.

There will be a hand sanitizer station set up in the entryway, which patrons are asked to use upon entering and exiting the library.

Everyone who enters the building is required to be wearing a face covering; the library has a limited number of disposable masks available. Social distancing will also be expected of all visitors and bathrooms and water fountains will not be accessible.

Patrons are asked not to hand any items directly to library staff and if any item is touched, but not checked out there will be designated locations to leave items, which will be quarantined for 96 hours.

Due to social distancing requirements, staff can provide limited assistance to patrons visiting the library.

During this phase of reopening, the library will continue to offer computer/printing appointments, online programming, digital services and patrons can still access the library’s Wi-Fi near the building.

Curbside appointments will also still be offered Mondays and Tuesdays between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. for those who do not wish to enter the library building at this time.

Curbside pick up times will continue to be assigned. Patrons can view available items on the library’s online catalog and requests can be made either online in Encore or by email at spartalibrary@wrlsweb.org or by calling (608) 269-2010, ext. 1.

If requesting items by phone, patrons are asked to complete the following steps:

• Leave a detailed voicemail, listing full name, phone number and library barcode.

• List the title, author and/or type of each item requested. Patrons may request a topic (non-fiction, mystery, romance, etc.) and indicate the number of items desired and staff will choose based on the theme.

• Library staff will contact patrons to assign a pick up time once the items are ready.

• At the assigned pick up time, patrons’ items will be bagged and waiting at the library’s rear entrance; patrons are asked to please arrive on time to collect items.