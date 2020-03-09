Sparta Library waiving existing fines, fees

Let’s read together again! As a message of hope, help, and support, the Sparta Free Library is waiving existing fines and fees from Sparta patron library accounts. This one-time action wipes the slate clean for Sparta library users with fines or fees on their cards.

To provide some context, 4,286 of 13,075 Sparta library patrons had overdue fines or lost/damaged fees that have now been cleared. More than 1,600 patrons will no longer be blocked from borrowing items or using library computers due to fines.

“It is impossible ignore the financial strain many Sparta area citizens are feeling during the COVID-19 crisis and this clean slate fine forgiveness effort is how the library can demonstrate understanding and support for our community during this challenging time,” said Interim Director Aimee Schreiber. “Patrons should not be blocked from using the library in the midst of the larger concerns facing the world.”

The one-time fine forgiveness was automatically applied to Sparta library accounts on September 1. Replacement fees were eliminated for Sparta items, but not items from other libraries. The library will resume regular fines/fees and honoring due dates beginning Tuesday, Sept. 1. The library hopes this action makes a small difference in the lives of Sparta community members.

The library is committed to making library items and services available to everyone during the current pandemic crisis. No Contact Curbside Pick Up and Computer/Printing Appointments are available Mondays & Tuesdays, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Browsing Appointments are available Wednesdays & Thursdays, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Fridays, noon - 5: p.m. To make an appointment for any library service, please call 608-269-2010.