Sparta looks to aid struggling small businesses

Pending full council approval, the City of Sparta will be offering a little financial relief to beleaguered small businesses in the city hit hard by the COVID-19 shutdown.

Co-City Administrator/Treasurer Mark Sund laid out a plan at the city’s finance committee meeting Wednesday that proposes diverting $45,000 of de-federalized block grant funds for economic development projects in the city to a small business emergency grant program.

He said the city will offer up to $1,500 in non-repayable grants to business that apply and qualify for the money. Small businesses eligible for the program have to be non-franchised and have 10 or fewer employees.

The city currently has a $725,000 balance in the defederalized block grant account and $200,000 in outstanding loans it will collect over the coming years.

The city is using $60,000 of the money to cover the cost of the new bike lanes from the Chamber Depot to downtown and construction of a park shelter across from the Market Square parking lot. Another $15,000 is earmarked to establish a small business façade program for businesses with fewer than 10 employees.

Sund said with $45,000, the city can fund 30, $1,500 grants.

Some of the other qualifications for the small business emergency grants include:

• The business must never have been fined or otherwise penalized for criminal or civil activity to include City of Sparta code or regulatory violations.

• The business owner must be at least 18 years old.

• The business must be current on all money owed to the city such as utility bills, taxes, etc.

• City of Sparta employees, the mayor and aldermen and their immediate families are not eligible for the grants.

Finance committee members suggested setting a minimum date of when the business opened and ensuring they have a tax identification number and have paid sales tax in the past. They also wanted a date set for when the business may have owed money to the city to determine whether those arrears were caused by the shutdown.

The city treasurer’s office will be responsible for reviewing and approving the applications.

Sund expects a lot of businesses to file applications for the grant money and the fund to be depleted quickly. If that’s the case, the city could consider another round of grants, he said.

The matter will go before the full council for approval next Wednesday, May 13.

In other business, the finance committee agreed to have a resolution drafted in support for a portion of Act 185 to waive interest and penalties on property tax installment payments. The resolution would encourage the Monroe County Board to adopt a resolution allowing for the waiver of interest and penalties. Act 185 also provides that appeals of taxpayers will not be dismissed for failure to timely pay their 2019 taxes provided they are paid by Oct. 1, or by any installment date for which taxes are due after that.

Sund said the city collects about $12,000 a year on interest from delinquent taxes but most of that comes from taxpayers who don’t make their January payment. Since Act 185 only covers delinquencies from April 1 going forward, those wouldn’t be included.

Sund doesn’t expect the impact from the lost revenue to have any real effect on city operations.

“It’s just another way the city can help people in need at this point,” he said.

That resolution also is expected to go before the full city council next Wednesday.