Sparta man arrested after car starts on fire in Cataract

Monroe County Deputies arrested a Sparta man Monday after his car started on fire in Cataract.

Sparta Area Fire District Chief Mike Arnold said his department responded to a car fire at the Long Branch Bar & Grill parking lot just before midnight.

The car sustained extreme damage and firefighters were on the scene for an hour. Arnold said the report was there was an individual passed out in a car with its lights on in front of the bar and his foot had been on the gas pedal for 15 minutes.

Arnold said the car eventually overheated and started on fire. The driver, Zach Iverson, 34, of Sparta, was out of the vehicle by then.

Police viewed the bar’s surveillance video, which allegedly showed Iverson in the car with the engine revving.

They subsequently arrested Iverson and charged him with fourth-offense drunk driving.

Two planter boxes in front of the bar melted from the fire but the building itself sustained no damage, said Arnold.