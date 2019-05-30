Sparta man charged with 2nd degree sexual assault

Gary L. Endres, 57, of Sparta was charged in Monroe County Circuit Court this week with 2nd degree sexual assault by use of force and lewd/lascivious behavior in public.

On May 26, at approximately 6:42 a.m., officers investigated a sexual assault complaint that occurred at River Road Estates. According to the complaint, the caller reported his girlfriend had allegedly been sexually assaulted while she was at work.

During an interview, the victim told investigators she works third shift at the establishment and during her shift, one resident, identified as Endres, had a bell that he would ring when he needed help. On that early morning between 12:30 and 1 a.m., Endres reportedly rang his bell and she responded.

When she entered the room, she allegedly saw Endres masturbating and after she left the room, she heard Endres ringing the bell again.

She walked back into the room and he allegedly grabbed her by the wrists. According to the victim, he forcibly placed her hands on his penis and began moving them back and forth.

She reportedly told Endres to stop and attempted to pull her hands away but he held them on his genitals and rubbed back and forth.

The victim told investigators that Endres told her, “This is just between you and me.” The victim said she was able to pull her hands away and she left only to have Endres allegedly ring his bell again.

She again entered his room and he reportedly requested an item from the bathroom. When she entered the bathroom, Endres allegedly followed her and again grabbed her by her wrists, holding them against his genitals and touched her genital area through her pants.

She was reportedly able to push Endres away and left the room. At that time she said she called another staff member, telling them about the incident.

The victim told investigators, Endres allegedly approached her and begged her not to tell on him. She told him to go back to his room and he reportedly complied.

She told investigators she was fearful of Endres and at one point hid from him until the other staff member arrived.

Endres allegedly admitted to investigators that he grabbed the victim’s hands and pulled them down to his penis. He also said he has Parkinson’s disease and “does not get dates with women.”

He also allegedly told investigators that the victim was trying to pull her hands away the whole time. He reportedly claimed he thought she was a willing participant and was just “playing hard to get.”

A $10,000 signature bond was set for Endres with conditions not to have contact with the victim or her residence and to partake in no acts or threats of violence.

Endres is scheduled for an initial appearance before Judge Mark Goodman on June 17 at 9 a.m.