Sparta man charged with child abuse following assault at House of Shadows

A 23-year-old Sparta man accused of assaulting volunteers at the House of Shadows located at 501 Osborne Drive last week has been charged in Monroe County Circuit Court with two counts of child abuse with the intent to cause harm, possession of THC, disorderly conduct, possession of drug paraphernalia and possessing open intoxicants in a moving vehicle.

On Oct. 18, at approximately 10:34 p.m., the Sparta Police Department responded to an assault complaint at the location. According to the complaint, witnesses reported that Irwin Q. Dykes allegedly struck two workers at the haunted house.

One witness told officers he followed a group of individuals through the haunted house because Dykes was reportedly acting impaired and yelling profanities.

It was reported that Dykes allegedly punched a 14-year-old in the chest and a 17-year-old in the jaw, both of whom were costumed actors at the haunted house. Dykes reportedly caused injuries to both of the victims.

One of the victims said when he turned toward the group, Dykes came up and punched him. The other victim said Dykes allegedly punched him in the chest, unprovoked.

After the victims reported being struck by Dykes, he was allegedly outside the haunted house bragging to his friends about how he had punched the actors.

Several witnesses reported Dykes got into the passenger side of a black sedan. Witnesses were able to provide a detailed description of Dykes.

Officers stopped the suspect vehicle on Hoeschler Drive and made contact with Dykes, who matched the description of the suspect provided by witnesses. Dykes allegedly appeared under the influence of something and admitted to drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana and that there was marijuana in the car.

Dykes also allegedly acknowledged he had just left the House of Shadows, but insisted he did not hit anybody and challenged the officers to “prove it.”

A $1,000 signature bond was set and Dykes is scheduled for an initial appearance before Judge Mark Goodman on Nov. 26 at 1 p.m.