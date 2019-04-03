Sparta man charged with sexual assault in Juneau County

Michael A. Youngs, 25, of Sparta was recently charged in Juneau County with 1st degree sexual assault of a child by use or threat of force and/or violence and false imprisonment. Youngs faces up to 60 years imprisonment for the first charge and six years imprisonment for the second.

According to the complaint, a Juneau County detective received a report in October 2018 of a sexual assault that took place in the Town of Cutler on Oct. 9. The victim said Youngs assaulted her while the two were swimming together.

During an interview, the victim told investigators he started to get closer to her and she tried to keep her distance. Youngs then allegedly grabbed her by the wrist and dragged her to a roped off area of the water.

She reported the water was deep enough that she was unable to touch the ground with her feet and keep her head above water.

Youngs then allegedly touched the victim under her swimsuit by use of force. The victim told investigators she tried to yell for help when Youngs reportedly “dunked” her head under water and told her to keep her voice low and threatened to dunk her head under water again.

She reported that Youngs allegedly continued to assault her until a car drove past and he pushed her away. She said she was then able to get out of the water.

During an interview with investigators, Youngs reportedly said, “nothing sexual happened.” He also denied dunking the victim under water.

According to Youngs, an adult female and male were sitting on the shore the entire time the alleged incident occurred and he also claimed a 20-year-old female was in the water with him and the victim.

The 20-year-old female was also interviewed and told investigators she was not in the water at the time of the incident and said she had never been swimming with Youngs and the victim.

Youngs’ bail was set at $5,000 cash and he is to have no contact with the victim or anyone under the age of 18 except his own child under supervision.