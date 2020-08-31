Sparta man convicted of 1990s sex assaults

A 63-year old Sparta man is facing a lengthy prison term after being convicted last week for sexual assaults against a child that took place in the early 1990s.

On Aug. 27, a Monroe County jury found Bruce E. Smith guilty of first degree sexual assault of a child and one count of incest with a child. According to Monroe County District Attorney Kevin Croninger, who prosecuted the case, the charges against Smith involve conduct he engaged in from 1990 to 1992.

The complaint against Smith was filed in February 2019. He was represented by attorney Russell Hammer.

After hearing two-days of testimony, the jury deliberated for two hours before reaching its verdict.

“The jury’s verdict in this case sends a strong message that no matter when the crime occurred no perpetrator will be allowed to escape accountability for their crimes,” said Croninger.

Detective John Brose of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office led the investigation and was aided by the staff at the district attorney’s office.

“While investigating and prosecuting cases which occurred more than two decades ago can be very difficult, I am extremely proud of the work law enforcement and members of my office did in bringing this case before the jury and achieving an outcome that achieves justice for the victim of these crimes,” said Croninger. “I was also exceptionally impressed with the poise and strength of the victim throughout the entire process, without her poise and strength Mr. Smith would not have been convicted.”

Following the jury’s verdict, Monroe County Circuit Court Judge Todd L. Ziegler, who presided over the case, revoked Smith’s bond and remanded him to custody pending sentencing, which is currently scheduled for Oct. 30. He faces up to 78 and half years in prison.