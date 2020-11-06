Saturday, June 13, 2020
Sparta man hurt in crash

Thu, 06/11/2020 - 9:31am admin1

A Sparta man was injured early Sunday morning in a one-vehicle crash on Mascot Avenue in the Town of Jefferson.  

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, at around 2:30 a.m., 24-year-old Austin Hooker reportedly fell asleep while driving and stuck a bridge railing. Hooker was the lone occupant at the time of the crash and was transported to the hospital by ambulance.  

Police cited Hooker for inattentive driving and failing to keep his vehicle under control.   

Tri-State Ambulance, Cashton Fire Department, and Monroe County 911 assisted in the crash.

