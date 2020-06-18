Sparta man injured in Buffalo County motorcycle crash

A 56-year-old Sparta man sustained serious injuries after he lost control of his motorcycle Saturday, June 13, in Buffalo County.

According to the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department, the accident occurred shortly before 3 p.m., when Peter “Perry” Kohlman was traveling northbound on a 2000 Harley Davidson on Hwy. 88 just south of Cty. Hwy. EE near the unincorporated Village of Cream.

Investigators said Kohlman was unfamiliar with the road and traveling too fast when he failed to negotiate a curve and left the roadway. He went over a culvert and was thrown from the motorcycle, landing in a ditch.

Due to his injuries, Kohlman was taken by a Mayo helicopter to a hospital, whose location wasn’t disclosed in the accident report. The Herald is unaware of his current condition.