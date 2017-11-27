Sparta man killed in rollover near Wilton

A 30-year-old Sparta man was killed Friday, Nov. 24 in a one-car accident on Hwy. 71 east of Wilton.

Joshua J. Wesoloski was pronounced dead at the scene by Monroe County Medical Examiner Bob Smith.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Department, a caller reported the crash at 6:44 p.m. near the intersection of Livingston Road in the town of Wilton.

Wesoloski was driving a 1996 Toyota Corolla and traveling west on Hwy. 71 when he lost control near the intersection of Livingston Road shortly before 6:45 p.m. The vehicle slid across the highway and struck a guard rail end. It then traveled into the south ditch, rolled over several times and vaulted over a creek before landing on its roof.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office, Wilton Ambulance Service, Wilton Fire Department, Monroe County 911 Communication Center, Lars Towing and the Monroe County Highway Department.

The crash remains under investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department and the Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office.